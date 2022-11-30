Santa Rosa, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Santa Rosa.
The Ukiah High School basketball team will have a game with Maria Carrillo High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Ukiah High School
Maria Carrillo High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Elsie Allen High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Rosa High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Elsie Allen High School
Santa Rosa High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Ukiah High School basketball team will have a game with Maria Carrillo High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
Ukiah High School
Maria Carrillo High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Elsie Allen High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Rosa High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
Elsie Allen High School
Santa Rosa High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
