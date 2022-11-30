Prescott Valley, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

At approximately 10:00 pm on Wednesday November 23, 2022, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a male victim with a gunshot wound in Paulden. Deputies arrived at Alpine Drive to find the man, Tristin Roque, 22 years old of Paulden, unresponsive in a trailer. Deputies tried for close to an hour to revive the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries at 11: 20 pm. The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau was called out to take control of the scene and the case, with detectives finding several witnesses with conflicting information, making unclear the circumstances of what exactly occurred and why. However, YCSO has taken one suspect -Donald Roque, the victim’s father – into custody. As the investigation is still underway, and charges against the suspect have not yet been finalized. If anyone has information that can help with the case, you may anonymously contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

PAULDEN, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO