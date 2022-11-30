Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
HLTA Celebrates 75th Anniversary with a Benefit Gala at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki
The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association is hosting a commemorative gala on December 1, at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of both the nonprofit organization and the resort. HLTA started as a small group of hoteliers in 1947 and has grown into the voice of the local tourism industry, representing businesses and organizations across the industry including hotels, air and ground transportation, small business, retail, restaurants, and many others.
KHON2
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of November 28)
Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
KHON2
Why clean transportation is important in addressing climate change
In many recent reports, climate science is clear that we must cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. While Hawaii has made substantial progress on actions to reduce burning fossil fuels in the electricity sector, we are falling short on decarbonizing our ground transportation. The Blue Planet Foundation is working with a number of local partners to raise awareness and encourage the transition to electric modes of transportation. Tabatha Knudson, Mobility & Equity Coordinator at Blue Planet Foundation, joined us with more on electric vehicles and the Drive Electric Hawaii partnership.
NTSB calls for inspections after Hawaii Island crash
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said a helicopter
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
KHON2
Stadium plan, tourism contract unresolved as Ige admin ends
Governor David Ige ended his last weekday work day in office handing off the ball on the Aloha Stadium plan, and a major tourism contract remains is in limbo.
Men’s IRONMAN race leaving Kona, women’s race to stay
The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will occur in two different host venues.
What to expect if closure forces drive along Hamakua coast
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — If the Saddle Road is closed, one of the alternative routes between Hilo and Kona is along the Hamakua Coast. Gina Mangieri took a test drive to see what people are in for. It’s a long and winding road to say the least, sure to add a lot of time, […]
KHON2
Moon Physical Therapy in Gateway at Mililani Mauka
Moon Physical Therapy is an outpatient facility that offers land-based physical therapy and aquatic therapy with the Hydroworx 350 a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy system using an underwater treadmill. The Hydroworx 350 is a high-tech under-water-enclosed treadmill that fills up with warm water in less than three minutes. It is able to...
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
See what intersections red light cameras will be at
The Department of Transportation has announced the full selection of sites for the Red-Light Safety Camera pilot.
State’s plan for motorists if lava reaches Saddle Road
If the lava reaches Saddle Road, the State says it has plans in place for motorists. But what are the options? And when could the lava close the road? Ed Sniffen with the Hawaii Department of Transportation joined Wake Up 2Day on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30 with details of the plan and an update on road projects on Hawaii Island.
Comments / 0