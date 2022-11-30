ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

HLTA Celebrates 75th Anniversary with a Benefit Gala at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association is hosting a commemorative gala on December 1, at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of both the nonprofit organization and the resort. HLTA started as a small group of hoteliers in 1947 and has grown into the voice of the local tourism industry, representing businesses and organizations across the industry including hotels, air and ground transportation, small business, retail, restaurants, and many others.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of November 28)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
HAWAII STATE
Why clean transportation is important in addressing climate change

In many recent reports, climate science is clear that we must cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. While Hawaii has made substantial progress on actions to reduce burning fossil fuels in the electricity sector, we are falling short on decarbonizing our ground transportation. The Blue Planet Foundation is working with a number of local partners to raise awareness and encourage the transition to electric modes of transportation. Tabatha Knudson, Mobility & Equity Coordinator at Blue Planet Foundation, joined us with more on electric vehicles and the Drive Electric Hawaii partnership.
HAWAII STATE
What to expect if closure forces drive along Hamakua coast

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — If the Saddle Road is closed, one of the alternative routes between Hilo and Kona is along the Hamakua Coast. Gina Mangieri took a test drive to see what people are in for. It’s a long and winding road to say the least, sure to add a lot of time, […]
HILO, HI
Moon Physical Therapy in Gateway at Mililani Mauka

Moon Physical Therapy is an outpatient facility that offers land-based physical therapy and aquatic therapy with the Hydroworx 350 a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy system using an underwater treadmill. The Hydroworx 350 is a high-tech under-water-enclosed treadmill that fills up with warm water in less than three minutes. It is able to...
State’s plan for motorists if lava reaches Saddle Road

If the lava reaches Saddle Road, the State says it has plans in place for motorists. But what are the options? And when could the lava close the road? Ed Sniffen with the Hawaii Department of Transportation joined Wake Up 2Day on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30 with details of the plan and an update on road projects on Hawaii Island.

