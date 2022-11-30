Read full article on original website
Related
Is food packaging safe? New report says it may have negative impacts on your health
WASHINGTON DC — There are a lot of things that come in contact with your food before it ever gets to your plate – and a new report says the Food and Drug Administration could improve how it makes sure they’re safe. The report refers to the materials used in manufacturing, packaging and transporting the food you feed your family. This includes the bags around your salad or bread and the container from your takeout order.
Comments / 0