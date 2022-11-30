ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

From $10 to six figures, NIL deals help Badger athletes cash in

By Andrew Bandstra
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeZ0K_0jRoiFHG00

MADISON, Wis. – From birthday shoutouts to six-figure deals, student-athletes can now be paid for their image name and likeness, and the Wisconsin Badgers are digging deep into the NIL game.

“Athletes from all 23 of our sports have at least some kind of NIL engagement, and that’s ranged everything from getting a free meal to promote a business on social media all the way up to student-athletes that’ve earned well into the six figures over the course of an academic year,” said UW’s director of NIL strategy Brian Mason.

“We have a marketplace called the YouDub marketplace , it’s forward facing, it’s open to the public, any brand, fan, (or) business can pitch deals to student-athletes, everything from a shoutout to promoting their business on social media,” he said.

Profiting off their name, image, likeness, or status as an athlete used to earn them a suspension or worse. Now, schools are helping students profit.

UW-Madison recently formed an NIL department led by Mason.

Athletes set their prices and parameters; the university can only provide guidance, with all brokering done by athletes and all the money goes in the athletes’ pockets.

For instance, Pepsi paid Braelon Allen and Graham Mertz to appear on billboards. These deals, by rule, must be brokered by the athletes. But to be clear, a person can’t just give a player $100 and a handshake.

“Any NIL payment has to come with an action, so athletes, yeah, cannot just take money, they have to do something in exchange for that money,” Mason said.

NIL helps secure athletes’ financial futures and develops business skills too, such as negotiating contracts and being a brand ambassador. Mason said those skills will help on the field too.

“For us to be the program that we want to be, to compete at the championship level that [Athletic Director] Chris McIntosh talks about, we need to be a place that is embracing NIL which we have from the start, and giving our students the tools to be successful,” Mason said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision

Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC

Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad set to join B1G team as next OL coach, per report

News came out on Friday that Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is going to be joining a another B1G coaching staff. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported the news. Bostad is set to become the next OL coach at Indiana. Bostad has experience in both college and at the NFL level. Bostad was an OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Fickell to establish culture through 'trust, respect and love'

MADISON, Wis. — When Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers in October, he had just a few hours to prepare himself to face a ruffled group of young men. UW had just fired head coach Paul Chryst five games into his eighth season in charge of the program, and it was Leonhard's job to settle the emotions of players who felt responsible for the shocking turn of events.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Football: What hiring of Luke Fickell means for future of Wisconsin football

In a statement released late Sunday night, the University of Wisconsin’s Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced that former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell would be the next head coach of Wisconsin’s football team. This decision left many confused, however, as interim head coach Jim Leonhard getting...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers open up NCAA Tournament with Quinnipiac

As the women’s NCAA volleyball tournament gets underway this weekend, the top-seeded Badgers (19-1 Big Ten, 25-3 overall) will be starting their quest for a second-straight NCAA title Friday against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-8 MAAC, 14-14). Wisconsin, as expected after notching its fourth-straight Big Ten title, earned a No....
MADISON, WI
Government Technology

Misinformation, Negativity Drive Edgewood College Off Twitter

(TNS) — Edgewood College is no longer using its official Twitter accounts due to a general increase of misinformation and negative speech on the social media platform, leaders said. The college decided during the week of Nov. 7 to suspend Twitter use on the school's accounts, which include an...
MADISON, WI
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?

MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fired Sennett principal gets his job back, Madison school board overrides dismissal

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison school board on Friday elected to reinstate Sennett Middle school’s principal, more than two months after he was initially fired. Dr. Jeffery Copeland was terminated by the district after he accidentally left a controversial voicemail for a job applicant that Madison school officials called inappropriate. He had been in charge of the school for less...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy