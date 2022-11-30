Read full article on original website
Justice for Camilla | Naugatuck police ask community to wear pink Saturday to honor Camilla's memory
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — UPDATE: Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, was apprehended on Friday. The Naugatuck Police Department is calling on the community to wear pink on Saturday in a show of support for slain baby Camilla. In a press conference Thursday, Chief of Police...
Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
'It's your choice to make' | FBI calls on accused Naugatuck baby murderer to turn himself in
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Federal, state, and local officials appealed to the general public and a wanted man directly during a press conference Thursday, doubling down on their efforts to catch him. Christopher Fancisquini, 31, is wanted in connection to the brutal murder of his daughter, 11-month-old Camilla, in a...
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended after tip from concerned citizen: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, is over. The 31-year-old man, accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18, was arrested on Friday afternoon, police said. He was apprehended at a bus stop on the...
Hartford police investigate bomb threat at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy
HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating after a reported bomb threat at Hartford's Sport and Medical Sciences Academy this morning. According to Hartford police, the school had received a "vague bomb threat" on Friday around 6:30 a.m. through an email. In response, the school did not open, and the...
Charges filed against New Haven officers in prisoner transfer injury case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut State's Attorney's office has brought criminal charges against the five police personnel involved in the incident that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed. Cox, 36, who was being taken June 19 to a police station in New Haven, for processing on a...
Waterbury murder suspect extradited back to Connecticut from Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect in a Waterbury homicide was extradited from Puerto Rico on Wednesday and is now facing several charges, police said. Police said 22-year-old Gelson Cruz, a resident of the city, was wanted in the murder of 26-year-old Jordan Savage. Savage was shot at the Colonial...
Recognize these tattoos? They belong to the Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The FBI of New Haven revealed more descriptive details of a man still on the loose after killing his 11-month daughter earlier this month. Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering 11-month-old Camilla on Nov. 18 and has since been wanted by law enforcement. He has at...
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
Attorneys say Alex Jones bankruptcy filing will only delay the inevitable
HARTFORD, Conn. — Alex Jones, the controversial host of Infowars, filed for bankruptcy protection Friday. He claims he’s out of money and owes creditors millions, but he’s chauffeured around by private bodyguards in big new expensive vehicles, still selling his supplements, asking his fans to donate to his legal defense fund and encouraging them to give him cryptocurrency.
New Haven to host 'Guns to Gardens' gun buyback event
NEW HAVEN, Conn — The City of New Haven will participate in the Annual "Guns to Gardens" National Gun Buyback Day event this Saturday. The New Haven Police Department said that an average of 100 Americans a day die from gun violence. The buyback event is part of a larger national effort in over 30 locations on the same day. Law enforcement, gun violence prevention organizations, and faith-based groups partner for the event.
3 men shot at Waterbury convenience store, owner is 'shaken up': Friend of business owner
WATERBURY, Conn. — The owner of a convenience store in Waterbury where three people were shot Tuesday afternoon is still processing what happened at his local business, according to those acquainted with the owner. At this point in the investigation, Waterbury Police believe the shooting happened inside Otto's Convenience...
FBI working with Norwich PD to investigate hate messaging targeting Sikh community
NORWICH, Conn. — The FBI is working with police in Norwich to investigate an incident that a religious community says could lead to hate crimes. Norwich has a vibrant Sikh community. Sikhs are a religious group from India. Many of them came here to the United States in search of a better life following persecution and genocide in their homeland at the hands of the Indian government in 1984.
2 pedestrians killed after being struck by car in Stamford: Police
STAMFORD, Conn. — Two 25-year-olds from Stamford were killed overnight after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the city, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The two 25-year-olds were believed to...
Hartford Marathon Foundation CEO, founder to retire
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The founder and current CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation will retire at the end of the year, after running an organization that has hosted dozens of road races and fitness events for nearly 30 years. Beth Shluger founded the non-profit organization in 1994, and it...
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
Ashford mom swoops in and tosses raccoon attacking daughter: Video
ASHFORD, Conn — A video capturing the moment a raccoon attacked a girl in Ashford on Friday morning is going viral. The outdoor camera that points to the front porch captured the attack at 7:45 a.m. The raccoon could be seen latched onto the girl's leg, and the girl...
Arrest made in September murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car. Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek 3rd term
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek a third term. The announcement was made Tuesday on social media, with Bronin sharing his thanks to the Hartford community in a video. "This has not been an easy decision but it's the right one," Bronin said. "The most...
