Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
Attorneys say Alex Jones bankruptcy filing will only delay the inevitable

HARTFORD, Conn. — Alex Jones, the controversial host of Infowars, filed for bankruptcy protection Friday. He claims he’s out of money and owes creditors millions, but he’s chauffeured around by private bodyguards in big new expensive vehicles, still selling his supplements, asking his fans to donate to his legal defense fund and encouraging them to give him cryptocurrency.
New Haven to host 'Guns to Gardens' gun buyback event

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The City of New Haven will participate in the Annual "Guns to Gardens" National Gun Buyback Day event this Saturday. The New Haven Police Department said that an average of 100 Americans a day die from gun violence. The buyback event is part of a larger national effort in over 30 locations on the same day. Law enforcement, gun violence prevention organizations, and faith-based groups partner for the event.
FBI working with Norwich PD to investigate hate messaging targeting Sikh community

NORWICH, Conn. — The FBI is working with police in Norwich to investigate an incident that a religious community says could lead to hate crimes. Norwich has a vibrant Sikh community. Sikhs are a religious group from India. Many of them came here to the United States in search of a better life following persecution and genocide in their homeland at the hands of the Indian government in 1984.
Hartford Marathon Foundation CEO, founder to retire

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The founder and current CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation will retire at the end of the year, after running an organization that has hosted dozens of road races and fitness events for nearly 30 years. Beth Shluger founded the non-profit organization in 1994, and it...
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
Arrest made in September murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car. Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek 3rd term

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek a third term. The announcement was made Tuesday on social media, with Bronin sharing his thanks to the Hartford community in a video. "This has not been an easy decision but it's the right one," Bronin said. "The most...
