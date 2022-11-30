Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Spotted On The Road Again
Just a few months ago, GM pulled the sheets off the all-new, 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison. Built as a collaborative effort with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), enthusiasts, fans and prospective buyers have been itching to see real-world photos of the off-road pickup. Now, GM Authority photographers have captured another Silverado ZR2 Bison in the wild.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Chevy Equinox May Have Reduced Engine Power
Certain units of the Chevy Equinox crossover may exhibit reduced engine power. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as a fix to be performed by a GM technician. According to a recent post from GM TechLink, certain units of the 2018 through 2022 Chevy...
gmauthority.com
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander To Debut In 2023 As Chevy Traverse Rival
Toyota has just announced the arrival of an all-new, three-row crossover named the Toyota Grand Highlander for the North American market. Set to premiere early February 2023, this addition to the Japanese automaker’s lineup will serve as a direct rival to the Chevy Traverse. Not much is known about...
gmauthority.com
Widebody Corvette Z06 Rendering Lays Into The Aggression
The C8 Corvette Z06 stands apart from the “standard” C8 Stingray thanks to its widebody design and aggressive style, but now, one automotive designer is taking the Z06 to new extremes with the following rendering images. Recently posted to social media by Instagram user @carmstyledesign1, the images show...
gmauthority.com
Here Is The All-New 2024 Chevy Montana Pickup
After seven intensive months of official sneak peeks from GM’s Brazilian subsidiary, the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana has just made its world debut in Brazil as the first compact unibody pickup in Chevrolet‘s history. The automaker officially revealed the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana during a special broadcast on...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Wireless Charging Available Again
Back in November, GM Authority reported that select 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 units had to make-do without the wireless smartphone charging feature. Now, this is no longer the case. GM Authority has learned that the wireless phone charging feature (RPO Code K4C), which was originally constrained from late October to...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Trax 2RS In Black: Live Photo Gallery
GM recently yanked the cover off of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax back in October. Representing the second generation of GM’s entry-level crossover, the 2024 Trax boasts a brand-new exterior and interior. Now, we’re getting a first look at the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax painted in Black in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Midnight Steel Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Midnight Steel Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Steel hue. Assigned RPO code GXU and touch-up paint code WA-138H, Midnight Steel Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
Mazda RX-7 Has Pagani V12 Heart Transplant
We’ve seen a lot of insane engine swaps, including Hellcat V8s wedged into just about everything under the sun, but this shoehorning a Pagani V12 into a Mazda RX-7 perhaps takes the cake. After all, the little Japanese sports car is legendary in large part for its rotary engine which is small and relatively lightweight. Dropping the massive Italian mill up front should change everything.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 GMC Sierra HD Production Will Start
Featuring a revised exterior, an upgraded cockpit, and a few powertrain changes, the upcoming mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD has been hotly anticipated. First announced back in October, many have been wondering when the updated heavy-duty pickup will begin production. Now, GM Authority has learned it will commence next year.
650 Horsepower For $25: This Z06 Convertible Could Be in Your Garage
Put this 2015 Chevy Corvette in your garage for practically nothing!. Do you eat, drink, and sleep Corvettes? Is it your dream to own a beautiful Chevy Corvette, but life keeps getting in way, and you just can’t seem to get your hands on one? You may be in luck, and by making a small donation, you could own a 2015 Chevy Corvette convertible Z06 2LZ plus $15K for as little as a $25 donation. Not only is the donation to a great cause, you get more chances to win as a Motorious reader.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles, Study Says
When it comes to reliability and dependability, it can be hard to beat a full-size, body-on-frame SUV. Designed from the ground-up to take any abuse, it comes as no surprise that the Chevy Tahoe has been ranked as one of the longest-lasting vehicles on the road today. In a study...
gmauthority.com
Lifted Chevy Silverado Hits The Dirt On Vossen HF6-5 Wheels
The Chevy Silverado 1500 looks great out on the trail, and now, this particular example is underlining that aesthetic with a set of aftermarket Vossen HF6-5 wheels. This custom Chevy Silverado 1500 was recently featured in a series of images posted to Vossen’s social media feed, which show the pickup rolling out on a dirt trail on its new plus-sized wheels. Those wheels are Vossen’s Hybrid Forged HF6-5 units, which feature an Ultra Deep Concave design and multi-spoke layout that adds a ton of custom appeal. Pricing for the Vossen HF6-5 starts at $649, per Vossen’s website.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Denali In Sterling Silver: Live Photo Gallery
GM recently pulled the sheets on the third-generation 2023 GMC Canyon last August, bringing with it a bevy of exterior, interior and powertrain updates and changes over the current, outgoing truck. Today, we’re a getting a look at the redesigned Canyon Denali coated in Sterling Silver in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
Strange V8 Engine Sounds Are Normal, Says GM
One of the scariest moments for any vehicle owner is when their engine begins making weird noises. Lately, a few GM V8s have been making several different noises, including chirps, squeaks or sputters, concerning many owners. Now, an article on GM TechLink says these noises are normal. There are four...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe provides a few enhancements over the full-refreshed 2022 model. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Tahoe is receiving yet another price increase. MSRPs are currently unchanged, however, the destination freight charge has gone up by $100. This means destination charges now total $1,895 instead of the prior $1,795. The following table gives a breakdown of all Tahoe pricing:
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury Spied Undergoing Testing
First hitting the scene for the 2019 model year, the Cadillac XT4 crossover is overdue for a facelift, and as such, the forthcoming 2024 Cadillac XT4 is poised to introduce a full model refresh. Now, a prototype unit of the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury was just spotted undergoing testing on public roads.
gmauthority.com
This GMC Hummer EV Pickup Is Actually Not Coated In Moonshot Green Metallic
A few days ago, we reported on what appeared to be a 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup painted in the Moonshot Green Matte hue. However, we’ve recently been enlightened that this is actually not the case. GMC spokesperson Mikhael Farrah has informed us that this particular Hummer EV Pickup...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Red Tag Sales Event Runs During December 2022
GM is running a special sales event for select Chevy products during December in the United States. Called the Chevy Red Tag sales event, this promotion expires at the end of the month and offers an additional $500 off select 2022 and 2023 models. The following vehicles are eligible for...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Offers New Sport Package
GMC Hummer EV Pickup customers have a few interesting options when it comes to speccing their all-electric off-roader for an extra dash of custom flair, but now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 model year will introduce a new upgrade for even more visual impact. According to sources familiar...
Comments / 0