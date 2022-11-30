Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Starr
STARR, S.C. (WSPA)- The Starr Fire Department said they helped in a car crash that happened in Starr.
Williford Fire was the lead department on this crash. Officials said the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was transported by Life Flight.
