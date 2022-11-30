Read full article on original website
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: What's different about latest push for state control of St. Louis police department?
ST. LOUIS — We’ve been to this dance before. The St. Louis Police Officers Association wants the state to get control of the police department again. A handful of legislators are promising to file bills that would do just that next session. It seems as if it’s happened...
Former Police Chief, Lobbyists Want Leniency for Lewis Reed
“I never questioned his moral compass,” prominent lobbyist writes
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
KMOV
City, county and residents weigh in on merging St. Louis entities together
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly 150 years since St. Louis City and County split apart, but talks on reuniting have emerged once again, leaving some residents in the Metro skeptical about such a move. “I think it’s just, in general, preserving the two would be better...
New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
St. Louis' water department losing millions as city government doesn't pay for water
(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while...
Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito
ST. LOUIS – Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme. Sigillito and J. Scott Brown, a Kansas attorney, stole $52 million from their clients. Sigillito worked as an attorney in St. Louis in the late...
'They’re thinking about the many versus the few': Jana Elementary begins redistricting
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Redistricting for Jana Elementary students and staff started this Monday across five different schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary and Walker Elementary. Jana remains closed following an independent report done by the Boston Chemical Data Corporation that found radioactive waste on school grounds.
KMOV
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
Newly released photos show St. Louis aldermen taking thousands in bribes
ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released never-before-seen photos of three former St. Louis aldermen, including former President Lewis Reed, accepting bribes from a north St. Louis gas station owner-turned-undercover FBI informant. The dozen date-stamped photos, released as part of a sentencing memorandum for the three men, show...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
3 former St. Louis aldermen ask for probation, lighter sentencing rather than jail time
ST. LOUIS — Three former St. Louis aldermen have made the case for why they should not get jail time days after photos were released of them taking thousands of dollars in bribes. Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty to accepting...
'I will not be a rubber stamp,' Green says in inaugural address Monday
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Standing four stories under a stained glass ceiling, St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green swore the oath of office Monday morning and became the first woman ever inaugurated as the President of the Board of Aldermen. Green's special election victory represents a symbol of progress for...
St. Louis' Water Division not generating enough revenue to pay for needed maintenance, state auditor finds
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis hasn't ensured there's enough water revenue to adequately maintain its water distribution system, resulting in the deferral of needed repairs and improvements while estimated costs for those projects increase significantly, according to Missouri state Auditor Nicole Galloway. Those are the findings...
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Council Votes To Place Issue On Ballot
(Farmington) The Farmington City Council voted this week to place a capital improvement sales tax on the April election ballot next year. City Administrator Greg Beavers says this will actually be an extension of an existing tax. He says it’s a tax they’ve put to good use over the last 30 years.
Residents oppose Jennings hiring consulting company
Critics of government spending in the troubled city of Jennings are taking aim at the city’s decision to hire a consulting company.
5 On Your Side
