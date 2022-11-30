ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito

ST. LOUIS – Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme. Sigillito and J. Scott Brown, a Kansas attorney, stole $52 million from their clients. Sigillito worked as an attorney in St. Louis in the late...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'They’re thinking about the many versus the few': Jana Elementary begins redistricting

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Redistricting for Jana Elementary students and staff started this Monday across five different schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary and Walker Elementary. Jana remains closed following an independent report done by the Boston Chemical Data Corporation that found radioactive waste on school grounds.
FLORISSANT, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns

(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
TheDailyBeast

Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’

The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
HAZELWOOD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Council Votes To Place Issue On Ballot

(Farmington) The Farmington City Council voted this week to place a capital improvement sales tax on the April election ballot next year. City Administrator Greg Beavers says this will actually be an extension of an existing tax. He says it’s a tax they’ve put to good use over the last 30 years.
FARMINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy