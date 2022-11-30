ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain arrives Thursday

By Christa Kurkjian
 3 days ago
Temperatures remain below seasonal average for rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs for both coastal and inland communities will be in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday, with lows near or below freezing for some far interior cities. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the 40s.

The rain will arrive by Thursday, but the region already feels the impacts of the cold front. Cool and windy conditions are expected for much of the week, to accompany the wet weather. Scattered showers are expected between Thursday and Sunday. Another weaker system arrived by the weekend, with the chance of rain diminishing by Sunday afternoon.

This storm is expected to produce between half an inch to two inches of rain within four days. Temperatures remain chilly.

The post Rain arrives Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

