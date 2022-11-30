Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
piolog.com
City Council votes to force houseless people to relocate
Businesses, houseless advocacy groups clash over how to approach unhoused persons in Portland. On Nov. 3, a $27 million plan to ban street camping and force houseless people into city-run campsites was approved by the Portland City Council. The council began moving forward with securing funding two weeks later. This...
streetroots.org
Senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigns in response to plan for mass camps
In another chapter of the city of Portland’s protracted struggle to address homelessness, a senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigned the night before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a controversial plan to construct compulsory mass encampments for homeless Portlanders Oct. 21. Portland City Council approved the...
City Council votes to put $27M toward Mayor Wheeler’s homelessness plan
Portland City Council voted Wednesday to put $27 million toward Mayor Ted Wheeler's latest plan to handle homeless camping.
Mayor Denyse McGriff charts Oregon City's next four years
Newly reelected, longtime volunteer plans to tackle homelessness, tolling, economic developmentOregon City's Denyse McGriff recently won a full four-year term as mayor in the November election. McGriff worked for the city as a principal planner from 1988-96 and has since volunteered her time on countless advisory committees and nonprofit organizations to benefit the community. She was first appointed to the Oregon City Commission in 2019, winning her first four-year term in office from voters in 2020. When former Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith moved out of town in April, McGriff, then the commission president, began serving Oregon City as interim...
Readers respond: Time for homelessness action from Oregon leaders
The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
'Our new normal is, it's not a free-for-all': Old Town reflects on 90-day reset plan 8 months after
PORTLAND, Oregon — Business leaders in Portland Central Eastside Industrial District are following Old Town’s lead — in the hope of rebounding after months of increasing crime and trash. This week they’ll meet with city officials to hammer out a "90-day reset plan" that includes increased police...
WWEEK
Advocates Collect Necessary Signatures to Put Capital Gains Tax on Spring Ballot to Fund Eviction Defense
A group that aims to implement a capital gains tax in Multnomah County to fund eviction defense services turned in the number of signatures needed to put it on the May 2023 ballot. The Oregonian first reported the news. The campaign collecting the signatures, Eviction Representation for All, was dealt...
Central Eastside business owners bend Mayor Wheeler's ear on homelessness, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday night, dozens of business owners from Portland's Central Eastside gathered to let Mayor Ted Wheeler know how they feel about crime, homelessness and their perceived neglect by the city. It will surprise no one to find out that they were not happy. First, there...
Pamplin Media Group
'It's not fun to come in second': The behind-the-scenes consultant who has made her mark on Lake Oswego politics
Resident Elaine Franklin has helped lead winning Lake Oswego campaigns for a decade. Elaine Franklin is a reluctant interviewee. She does not believe political consultants should enter the spotlight — the candidates should do the talking and the results should speak for themselves. Though a private person and a...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Pays Out Nearly $2 Million Settlement to Stiffed Employees
Last month, a judge approved a nearly $2 million payout by Multnomah County to settle a 2019 wage lawsuit originally brought by five corrections deputies. Now, checks have gone out to thousands of current and former county employees affected by faulty math and unauthorized deductions from their paychecks. As WW...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Spent Less and Differently Than Planned on Homeless Services Last Year
Multnomah County recently released its first annual report on its use of the $2.5 billion Metro homeless services measure voters approved in 2020. That money will go to the three Portland-area counties over 10 years to alleviate homelessness. In its annual report, Multnomah County explained the outcomes the new money...
WWEEK
Multnomah County’s Flavored Tobacco Ban Clears First Hurdle and Would Not Exempt Hookah Lounges
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners took a big step toward banning the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products Thursday night. Commissioners heard a first reading of an ordinance aimed at curbing the use of fruity and mint-flavored products, which studies have shown are highly popular among teenagers and can lead to nicotine addiction.
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
Fed-up local businesses demand change from Wheeler, consider relocation
Local businesses like Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker within the central eastside of Portland are on the cusp of calling it quits.
Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?
Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
Oregon City resident: Huge shopping center is not the solution
Janine Offutt: Let's properly cover the landfill, reestablish native vegetation in the floodplain and clean up the watershed. I agree with Jerry Herrmann's article regarding this development; we really need to do something about the Rossman Landfill. Because of faulty thinking in the past, we have a concentration of industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential waste polluting our floodplain. But building a huge residential, shopping and entertainment center over the landfill is not the answer. Scientists tell us we have very little time remaining to mitigate the climate crisis. UN Secretary General António Guterres said "We are on a highway...
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
ODOT tolling plans open for public comment
The chance for people to tell the Oregon Department of Transportation what they think about the new tolls likely coming to the interstates around Portland is now open.
Comments / 3