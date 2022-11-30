ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day

PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved

AUGUSTA, Maine — A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools

MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
SANFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Consumer-owned utility referendum certified for ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine — The secretary of state's office has certified an adequate number of voter signatures for a referendum on a proposal to replace Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company. The state certified 69,735 valid signatures, surpassing the threshold by more than...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine BMV offices receive 'serious threat' Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles said its offices received a "serious threat" Tuesday. For this reason, the bureau said its 13 branch offices across Maine would be open only to scheduled appointments for the remainder of Tuesday. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sen. Angus King expected to run for third term

MAINE, USA — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is expected to run for a third term in Washington. King's current term isn't up until 2024, but he's already looking ahead. "Sen. King feels great, has been an active driver in one of the most productive Congressional sessions in years, and he feels there is still plenty of work to be done," Matt Felling, spokesperson for King, said in a statement. "I expect he'll make an official announcement when campaign season kicks into gear next year."
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Good broadband means good health for older Mainers

MAINE, USA — We've spent the better part of the last three years connecting with loved ones over screens. For many older people, apart from their phones, those screens were their only connection to the outside world. But for some in rural areas, their internet connection isn't sustainable. "It's...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

New England senators seek help to avoid energy disruptions

HARTFORD, Conn. — Senators from Connecticut, Vermont and Maine called on the Biden administration Tuesday to bring together federal, state and regional officials to find ways to prevent possible energy disruptions this winter across New England. The senators, three Democrats and two independents, said the region is heavily dependent...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Massachusetts prisons start guard body cam pilot program

BOSTON — About 50 correctional officers at a Massachusetts prison are participating in a pilot program to evaluate the use of body cams in improving safety and transparency in state Department of Correction facilities, officials announced Monday. The program is taking place at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster,...
LANCASTER, MA
