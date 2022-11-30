MAINE, USA — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is expected to run for a third term in Washington. King's current term isn't up until 2024, but he's already looking ahead. "Sen. King feels great, has been an active driver in one of the most productive Congressional sessions in years, and he feels there is still plenty of work to be done," Matt Felling, spokesperson for King, said in a statement. "I expect he'll make an official announcement when campaign season kicks into gear next year."

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO