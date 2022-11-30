Read full article on original website
Jury awards ex-Maine trooper $300,000 in whistleblower case
MAINE, USA — A jury in Maine awarded a now-retired state trooper $300,000 Friday after finding that the state police retaliated against him when he raised concerns about the agency's intelligence-gathering work. George Loder, 53, filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was unfairly punished after he went to...
Local organizations continue push to create housing for asylum seekers
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments is ramping back up its fundraising efforts as part of a plan to help create new transitional housing units for asylum seekers. "We have an opportunity here to resettle families here in our community who will invigorate our workforce and...
Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day
PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
Vermont settles lawsuits over religious schools tuition
VERMONT, USA — The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts will pay tuition costs and legal fees to five families to settle lawsuits challenging the state’s practice of not paying for students to attend religious schools if their towns do not have a public school. In...
First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.
WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
Study commission held final meeting reexamining parole in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — For nearly five decades, parole has not been an option for those serving time in Maine’s prisons. That reality has been at the center of heated discussions related to reforming our justice system for about two years — and it seems like that momentum isn’t dying down just yet.
Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved
AUGUSTA, Maine — A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity...
Biden to serve Maine lobster to French president as NOAA regulations loom
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden made final preparations one day before hosting French President Emmanual Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House. It was to be the first state dinner since Biden took office. According to a Wednesday...
Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools
MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
Online portal now available to apply for heating assistance in Maine
MAINE, USA — The weather outside is beginning to get frightful, and the cost of heating oil is still higher than in years past. As of Tuesday, the number of people applying for heating assistance is up more than 17 percent compared to last year. "We did get a...
Consumer-owned utility referendum certified for ballot
AUGUSTA, Maine — The secretary of state's office has certified an adequate number of voter signatures for a referendum on a proposal to replace Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company. The state certified 69,735 valid signatures, surpassing the threshold by more than...
Maine voter turnout could be best in US, Maine Secretary of State says
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday that Maine's voter turnout in the 2022 election could be the best in the nation. Bellows said 75 percent of Mainers who were registered to vote by Oct. 20 voted this November. Bellows said...
Maine lobster on the menu for state dinner at White House
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the Biden-Harris administration prepares to host its first state dinner at the White House, the menu has been released, and Maine lobster is part of it. On Thursday evening, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron and...
Maine BMV offices receive 'serious threat' Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles said its offices received a "serious threat" Tuesday. For this reason, the bureau said its 13 branch offices across Maine would be open only to scheduled appointments for the remainder of Tuesday. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the...
Sen. Angus King expected to run for third term
MAINE, USA — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is expected to run for a third term in Washington. King's current term isn't up until 2024, but he's already looking ahead. "Sen. King feels great, has been an active driver in one of the most productive Congressional sessions in years, and he feels there is still plenty of work to be done," Matt Felling, spokesperson for King, said in a statement. "I expect he'll make an official announcement when campaign season kicks into gear next year."
Good broadband means good health for older Mainers
MAINE, USA — We've spent the better part of the last three years connecting with loved ones over screens. For many older people, apart from their phones, those screens were their only connection to the outside world. But for some in rural areas, their internet connection isn't sustainable. "It's...
Maine man embracing role as first U.S. Ambassador for Cyberspace and Digital Technology
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — On the streets of this Portland suburb where he lives, or on the slopes of Maine’s ski mountains, few people know Nate Fick. Yet the Marine combat veteran and a former business leader now holds one of the more significant jobs in Washington: helping protect America against cyber attacks by criminals and adversary nations.
New England senators seek help to avoid energy disruptions
HARTFORD, Conn. — Senators from Connecticut, Vermont and Maine called on the Biden administration Tuesday to bring together federal, state and regional officials to find ways to prevent possible energy disruptions this winter across New England. The senators, three Democrats and two independents, said the region is heavily dependent...
Court upholds legality of lease that's key to $1B power line
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s highest court on Tuesday upheld the lease for a small section of state land for a $1 billion electric transmission corridor, a victory for developers who hope to complete the project. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously that the Maine Bureau of Parks and...
Massachusetts prisons start guard body cam pilot program
BOSTON — About 50 correctional officers at a Massachusetts prison are participating in a pilot program to evaluate the use of body cams in improving safety and transparency in state Department of Correction facilities, officials announced Monday. The program is taking place at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster,...
