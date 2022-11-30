Suspect sought after hiker sexually assaulted on Los Angeles trail

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a hiker on a trail in the Encino area earlier this month.

The female victim was hiking on a trail located in the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive around noontime when she was attacked, said Los Angeles Police. The incident happened on Nov. 21.

As the victim was walking, the suspect approached from behind and forced her to a secluded area before sexually assaulting her, police said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

Locals in the area tell KTLA they’re concerned as many hikers like to use the trail during the daytime.

Police are reminding the public to always hike with a partner and to let someone know where you’re headed before going out.

Carrying a cell phone for emergencies and being aware of your surroundings could help prevent potential danger, authorities advised.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Hampton at 818-374-7717 or email 36817@lapd.online.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org .

