Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
trendingwork.com
High School Football Live Updates: Friday Night’s CIF Southern California Regional Championship!
After Muir High School’s football team won its first CIF Southern Section title since 1989 and fifth overall, the school found out the next day that its next game would be played near the Arizona border. On Saturday night, Muir (8-6) won the Division 10 title with a 21-0...
ocsportszone.com
Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
thedowneypatriot.com
Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship
DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
USC's Raleek Brown is on a path to stardom: 'He does stuff you can't teach'
Raleek Brown's former coaches say it’s only a matter of time. “The more USC turns Raleek loose, the happier they’re going to be,” said longtime Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson, who coached Brown in high school. “I think the sky's the limit for that young man.”
newsantaana.com
Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District
Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
onekindesign.com
Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe
This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
Man thrown over side of bridge at SoFi Stadium speaks out
The man who was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium is speaking out after he suffered serious injuries during the incident. Wild footage from outside the stadium in Inglewood shows two men shoving each other after a showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20. Witnesses say the brawl occurred after things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge near Rivers Lake."Something caused everyone to kind of move to the right hand side," said Austin Willenbring, the fan who was thrown over the...
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
Record Number Of Los Angeles Residents Moving To These Two Cities
Redfin data shows where the most Californians are moving.
CHP issues silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who was last seen near Sungate Drive and Grandview Drive in Palmdale around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Mt. San Antonio College former employee arrested in killing of school tram driver
A former employee of Mt. San Antonio College has been arrested for allegedly running down and killing a 63-year-old tram driver at the school, officials said Friday.
easyreadernews.com
Baywatch Community Calendar 12-1-22
The fourth annual California Great Santa Stroll, a fundraiser for Mychal’s Learning Place, which assists youths and young adults with developmental disabilities, will take place on Dec. 10. The festive event is a 5K run or walk for all ages and abilities. Scores of Santas will stroll along the Strand from Hermosa Beach to Manhattan Beach and back. Each registration comes with a five-piece Santa suit and backpack filled with promotional items. To register, go to santastroll21.funraise.org.
Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year
With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a […]
Police search for missing 13-year-old Manhattan Beach girl
Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon. The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
Comments / 0