Manhattan Beach, CA

thedowneypatriot.com

Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship

DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
DOWNEY, CA
newsantaana.com

Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District

Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
SANTA ANA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
onekindesign.com

Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe

This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man thrown over side of bridge at SoFi Stadium speaks out

The man who was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium is speaking out after he suffered serious injuries during the incident. Wild footage from outside the stadium in Inglewood shows two men shoving each other after a showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20. Witnesses say the brawl occurred after things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge near Rivers Lake."Something caused everyone to kind of move to the right hand side," said Austin Willenbring, the fan who was thrown over the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon

Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Baywatch Community Calendar 12-1-22

The fourth annual California Great Santa Stroll, a fundraiser for Mychal’s Learning Place, which assists youths and young adults with developmental disabilities, will take place on Dec. 10. The festive event is a 5K run or walk for all ages and abilities. Scores of Santas will stroll along the Strand from Hermosa Beach to Manhattan Beach and back. Each registration comes with a five-piece Santa suit and backpack filled with promotional items. To register, go to santastroll21.funraise.org.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year

With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police search for missing 13-year-old Manhattan Beach girl

Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon. The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

