Sandy, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Herriman residents can now look forward to a new recreation area located on the east side of Mountain View Corridor, starting at Sentinel Blvd, and up into the clear spaces west of Juniper Crest Road. This new recreation area will feature 72 acres of open area in the Herriman city limits. This recreation area is designed to encompass commercial, residential, and educational areas in Herriman to the Herriman hills trails system, making the trails more easily accessible to residents of the city. The Juniper Canyon recreation area has several phases to its ultimate completion, and each phase will be added to the recreation area upon the availability of funds over the next few years. Some of these phases include picnic tables, park benches throughout the 72-acre area, and a bike playground that will consist of a snake ladder, a mountain-top trail and a custom tunnel to bike through. The ground for this project was broken on March 1, and the official ribbon cutting for this area was completed Nov. 2. Residents can look forward to new developments in the Juniper Canyon recreation area over the next few years and enjoy the nature and beauty of Herriman in a more accessible.

HERRIMAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO