Lawrence, KS

Wichita Eagle

Kansas volleyball falls to Nebraska in second round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

Despite a late rally, the Kansas volleyball team had its season end Friday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks fell 3-1 to host Nebraska at Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. The second-seeded Cornhuskers (26-5) will advance to the NCAA Regional for an 11th consecutive season. They...
LINCOLN, NE
Wichita Eagle

Bill Self seeking scoring, fill-in point guard from KU basketball bench

Kansas basketball’s bench players have failed to provide much of a spark offensively in six of eight games this season. “When you look at it right now,” KU coach Bill Self said Wednesday, “the only production we’ve gotten from our bench at all so far would be Joe (Yesufu, combo guard) in two games. There’s been nothing else. No bigs. ... Bobby (Pettiford, backup point guard) early in the season in a game or two, but most of his scoring was in tight.
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

Ernest Udeh showed growth in KU basketball’s win vs. Seton Hall. Here’s what comes next

Kansas freshman Ernest Udeh has the utmost confidence in his abilities, so he’s seldom surprised by his play on the court. So naturally, the center was relatively calm postgame after he played a notable role in Kansas’ 91-65 blowout victory over Seton Hall. Udeh finished with a season-high 10 points while shooting 4-for-4 from the floor and grabbing two rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes. He also went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
MISSOURI STATE

