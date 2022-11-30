ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

After 24-game absence, Montana State's Kyle Rygg 'just grateful to be back'

BOZEMAN — Shawn Howe nearly choked up, and his defensive linemen erupted in celebration — all for a substitution after a forgettable play near the end of a blowout. The Montana State football team led rival Montana 41-7 late in the third quarter on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats began to put backups in, and a jolt of emotion rippled through MSU’s sideline when D-lineman Kyle Rygg jogged onto the field.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

National Finals Rodeo: Belgrade native Cadee Williams wins breakaway roping average

LAS VEGAS — Belgrade native Cadee (Tew) Williams won the National Finals Rodeo Breakaway Roping competition Wednesday at the South Point Hotel & Casino. Williams, 38, who now lives in Weatherford, Texas, had a total time of 31.9 seconds on 10 head to win $13,866. She didn't win any of the 10 rounds but was a model of consistency, finishing fourth in the first round (2.9 seconds), fourth in the fifth round (2.4) and sixth in the sixth round (3.4) to pocket another $5,780.
BELGRADE, MT
KULR8

Daniel Jones done as Montana State's head volleyball coach

BOZEMAN — After more than five years as Montana State's head volleyball coach, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday. Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30. “I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023

It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Bachelors’ Party on Bozeman Creek

That Christmas of 1874, when the bachelors on Bozeman Creek were given the time of their lives, occupies a unique place among the annals of the Gallatin Valley. To begin with, it was the first Christmas celebration that part of the valley [south of Bozeman] had ever had, and in all the years that followed there was never another like it...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple-vehicle crash closes Highway 84 from Bozeman to Norris

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report shows it's a multiple-vehicle crash with full blockage of both lanes at mile marker 6, east of Norris. The closure extends...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Top 10 Places For Soup in Bozeman

If you’ve ever spent a winter in Bozeman, you know there’s little that can warm you up once Jack Frost assails this quaint town with full force. Whether you’re a “local” or not, one thing we can all agree on is that sometimes the weather outside really is frightful. What better way to warm up than with soup? I’ve been lucky enough to recently embark on an adventure that took me across the.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart

If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy