KULR8
Live coverage: No. 4 seed Montana State Bobcats host Weber State in FCS playoffs 2nd round
BOZEMAN — The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (10-1) host the unseeded and No. 9-ranked Weber State Wildcats (10-2) in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Pregame. Saturday marks the second time MSU has faced a team in the playoffs that it also played...
KULR8
Five things to watch: Weber State at Montana State in 2nd round of FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — In 1976, the Montana State football team defeated North Dakota State 34-7 in Bozeman during the regular season and beat the Bison 10-3 in the Division II semifinals later that year. The Sonny Holland-coached Bobcats won the following game for their second national championship in program history.
KULR8
After 24-game absence, Montana State's Kyle Rygg 'just grateful to be back'
BOZEMAN — Shawn Howe nearly choked up, and his defensive linemen erupted in celebration — all for a substitution after a forgettable play near the end of a blowout. The Montana State football team led rival Montana 41-7 late in the third quarter on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats began to put backups in, and a jolt of emotion rippled through MSU’s sideline when D-lineman Kyle Rygg jogged onto the field.
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: Montana Grizzlies visit North Dakota State for blueblood playoff matchup
FARGO, N.D. — In 2003, Montana football coach Bobby Hauck was coaching his first home game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The opponent was an NCAA Division II school: North Dakota State University. By scoring on a trick play with 2 minutes left and then benefiting from a Griz missed field...
Bobcat Central: MSU to face Weber in FCS playoff action
MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn joins Chet on today's Montana This Morning to preview Saturday's playoff game vs. Weber State.
KULR8
RaeQuan Battle's 'special' performance lifts Montana State men past Southern Utah
BOZEMAN — For a brief period of time, overtime looked like the best case scenario for the Montana State men’s basketball team. Then RaeQuan Battle literally stole the show. The junior guard stole a Southern Utah pass, raced down the court and made a layup as he was...
KULR8
Live Coverage: FCS Playoffs No.4 Montana St. Leads 33-18 vs Weber St.in the 4th Quarter
BOZEMAN- The Montana State Bobcats are taking on the Weber State Wildcats in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The last time these two met, the Wildcats suffered 4 safeties in a 43-38 loss to the Bobcats in Bozeman. The Wildcats started with the football and used an 11...
KULR8
National Finals Rodeo: Belgrade native Cadee Williams wins breakaway roping average
LAS VEGAS — Belgrade native Cadee (Tew) Williams won the National Finals Rodeo Breakaway Roping competition Wednesday at the South Point Hotel & Casino. Williams, 38, who now lives in Weatherford, Texas, had a total time of 31.9 seconds on 10 head to win $13,866. She didn't win any of the 10 rounds but was a model of consistency, finishing fourth in the first round (2.9 seconds), fourth in the fifth round (2.4) and sixth in the sixth round (3.4) to pocket another $5,780.
KULR8
Daniel Jones done as Montana State's head volleyball coach
BOZEMAN — After more than five years as Montana State's head volleyball coach, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday. Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30. “I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to...
Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023
It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
bozemanmagazine.com
Bachelors’ Party on Bozeman Creek
That Christmas of 1874, when the bachelors on Bozeman Creek were given the time of their lives, occupies a unique place among the annals of the Gallatin Valley. To begin with, it was the first Christmas celebration that part of the valley [south of Bozeman] had ever had, and in all the years that followed there was never another like it...
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
The Most Popular ‘Bucket List’ Meals at Bozeman Restaurants
Bozeman has a lot of great restaurants, so what are some of the best meals in town?. If you're a foodie like me, you most likely know about all of the fantastic restaurants in the Bozeman area. Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can easily find a quality option.
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Highway 84 from Bozeman to Norris
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report shows it's a multiple-vehicle crash with full blockage of both lanes at mile marker 6, east of Norris. The closure extends...
Fallen MHP Trooper David DeLaittre honored at Three Forks memorial
The community of Three Forks and Montana Highway Patrol came together to remember fallen trooper David DeLaittre after he was killed 12 years ago while he was conducting a traffic stop.
montanarightnow.com
Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
Montana Business Shares Spectacular One Of A Kind Holiday Display
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Bozeman, but for those of you who are struggling to get into the spirit of the season, I have the perfect place for you to check out. As you travel around the area this holiday season taking in all the...
bozemanmagazine.com
Top 10 Places For Soup in Bozeman
If you’ve ever spent a winter in Bozeman, you know there’s little that can warm you up once Jack Frost assails this quaint town with full force. Whether you’re a “local” or not, one thing we can all agree on is that sometimes the weather outside really is frightful. What better way to warm up than with soup? I’ve been lucky enough to recently embark on an adventure that took me across the.
Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart
If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
