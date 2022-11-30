The good news is that native plant species of Monterey County make for diverse, lovely scenery, with blooms that last for many months from spring through fall, and offer habitat to a range of critters, including pollinators. The bad news is that native species need our help. Enter nonprofit Return of the Natives, and an opportunity to join in a volunteer effort to get happy, healthy, native plants into the ground. These recurring volunteer gatherings are a chance to get into various parks and open spaces in Monterey County, get a little exercise and help restore diversity to local landscapes. This early winter season is prime planting time, with (hopefully) rainfall coming soon, so the opportunities to help plant a native garden are many. Come out for a couple of hours to get seedlings in the ground, and then return over years to see your handiwork thrive and alter the landscape, for the better. Upcoming volunteer planting days are 10-1pm on Saturday, Dec. 3 at two locations: CSU Monterey Bay campus (Parking Lot 59, at the corner of 7th Avenue and A Street, Marina) and at Carr Lake (618 Sherwood Drive, Salinas). Carr Lake is a work in progress by the Big Sur Land Trust that includes park amenities as well as a habitat restoration area. On Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10am-1pm, RON does its first-ever planting at a brand-new park-in-the-making, Hilltop Park (between 8th and 9th, just east of 2nd Avenue, Marina). More at csumb.edu/ron.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO