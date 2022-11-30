Read full article on original website
There’s power in realizing we’re all in this together.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about how powerful it is to realize you’re not alone in a struggle. I’m thinking about this because I just came across a tweet in which the poster asks for ideas for “new depression meals”—with the stated requirements that the meals should be balanced, come together in 8 minutes or less and be made using common kitchen/pantry staples.
Youth Arts Collective celebrates the holidays and a new guard of leadership.
Agata Popęda here with a reminder that the annual holiday exhibit by Youth Arts Collective in Monterey, known in shorthand as YAC, is fully accessible for online viewing and holiday purchasing. Also, the YACsters will hold their second open house of the season noon-4pm tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 3 (there will be another one within the same hours on Saturday, Dec. 10). Their holiday works will be online throughout February 2023.
Long-time Salinas educator Linda Pedrazzini Hevern is convinced that art can save lives.
Linda Pedrazzini Hevern, 80, has been an artist and art educator for most of her life. She is the key person behind the multi-artist project exhibited in 2022 as Retrospective: Arts As Healing in Juvenile Justice at the Walter Lee Avery Art Gallery in Seaside City Hall. Hevern was the person who worked with the artists – incarcerated youth via Monterey County Probation Department’s Youth Center – for eight years, developing the program from scratch.
A new series of arts programs in Salinas aims to give local teens a place to spend time – and be creative.
In Nahuatl, the language of the Aztec, “cepanoa” is a verb that means “to unite, to join together,” explains Athena Ereno, the program director of a new initiative at Artists Ink in Salinas. Ereno and Artists Ink’s Program Director Carlos Cortez met with the Weekly on the third week of the new five-week rotational program – CEPANOA ARTS – that kicked off Nov. 8. Local youth can come to the studio on Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday and spend two hours (4:30-6:30pm) honing their arts – ukulele on Tuesday, open studio on Wednesday and illustration on Thursday.
Visuals 12.01.22
The nonprofit Youth Arts Collective (YAC) in Monterey presents its Holiday Art Show, on display both physically and virtually until Jan. 31. See the newest lineup of original artwork, such as Wanzhi Li’s “Freckles Across An Open Sky” (watercolor and colored pencil), and much more, representing the eclectic styles and voices of YACsters. Check out the online opening where the young artists introduce themselves in 30-second videos, each on their own page with their art. Then, go by in person to see these and more pieces on the gallery walls at one of Saturday open houses (noon-4pm on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, at 472 Calle Principal, Monterey). YAC is a nonprofit studio and mentoring collective for motivated high school and college artists in the Monterey Bay area. The holiday show is an annual tradition.
SQUIDFRY 12.01.2: Nice Rack
NICE RACK… If there’s one thing Squid loves, it’s a good product at a great price (Exhibit A: this newspaper, available for $0). Exhibit B is that famous Two-Buck Chuck at Trader Joe’s. But when Squid oozed over to the Pacific Grove store to re-supply the...
Hot Picks 12.01.22
How can we address the rise of hate-fueled violence across the world? From the Taliban to ISIS, white supremacists to anti-government militias, Middlebury Institute of International Studies’ faculty and students are researching emerging threats and identifying solutions. Join a community conversation titled “Diverting Hate: Addressing Extremist Violence Across the World and at Home.” The moderators are MIIS Director of the Center for Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism Jason Blazakis and Middlebury Institute graduate student Kaitlyn Tierney. From 2008-2018, Blazakis served as the director of the Counterterrorism Finance and Designations Office, Bureau of Counterterrorism in the U.S. Department of State. Tierney co-leads a project focused on diverting men away from extremist misogynistic virtual pipelines. [AP]
OUTSIDE: Get Dirty
The good news is that native plant species of Monterey County make for diverse, lovely scenery, with blooms that last for many months from spring through fall, and offer habitat to a range of critters, including pollinators. The bad news is that native species need our help. Enter nonprofit Return of the Natives, and an opportunity to join in a volunteer effort to get happy, healthy, native plants into the ground. These recurring volunteer gatherings are a chance to get into various parks and open spaces in Monterey County, get a little exercise and help restore diversity to local landscapes. This early winter season is prime planting time, with (hopefully) rainfall coming soon, so the opportunities to help plant a native garden are many. Come out for a couple of hours to get seedlings in the ground, and then return over years to see your handiwork thrive and alter the landscape, for the better. Upcoming volunteer planting days are 10-1pm on Saturday, Dec. 3 at two locations: CSU Monterey Bay campus (Parking Lot 59, at the corner of 7th Avenue and A Street, Marina) and at Carr Lake (618 Sherwood Drive, Salinas). Carr Lake is a work in progress by the Big Sur Land Trust that includes park amenities as well as a habitat restoration area. On Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10am-1pm, RON does its first-ever planting at a brand-new park-in-the-making, Hilltop Park (between 8th and 9th, just east of 2nd Avenue, Marina). More at csumb.edu/ron.
Return of the Natives planting
Morsels 12.01.22
REALLY THIN PANCAKES… The Creperie Café has opened in Seaside, serving a select menu of coffee, tea, bagels, paninis and, yes, crepes. There are vegan and gluten-free options, as well, from Ehab Ali, who gained a following for his farmers market creperie. It’s located at 1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 901-3900.
Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, is for sale -- but it won’t come cheap.
As Blake Matheson walks down the hallway of Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, he notes the slant of the floor, which very slightly leans downhill. But oddly, he points out as he gestures into the adobe’s bedroom, the door frames have stayed level. “As the Japanese...
Organized thefts make waves throughout Monterey County retail stores.
Smash-and-grab robberies are nothing new, but a few local stores have been hit repeatedly over the last few years: Victoria’s Secret in Salinas, Ulta in Sand City and Apple in Monterey. High-end jewelers have also been robbed. (Store managers were unable to provide comment, and corporate media contacts for chain stores were unavailable by deadline.)
At Graniterock, a transformation from mine to solar farm.
Sara Rubin here, thinking back to the spring of 2021, when I took a tour of Graniterock’s North Monterey County mine. It was remarkable for its sheer scale—and I wasn’t even there to see the active quarry, but a 20-acre field that looked like a moonscape. Dusty and gray, back in March of 2021, the field was being graded. For years, it had been the place where Graniterock spread material—known as “overburden,” literally the material over the desirable rock below—that was in the way of underground granite. The overburden was siphoned up from the quarry along a giant conveyor belt, then spread out.
A pandemic triage tent is returning to CHOMP; A Natividad doctor reports kids suffering from multiple respiratory viruses at once.
Significant levels of influenza combined with an early surge of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and an expected increase in Covid-19 cases post-Thanksgiving week have prompted the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula to bring back a symbol of the early pandemic: a respiratory triage tent. "Community hospital is seeing cases...
A botched investigation leaves questions unanswered.
Some of the events of the night of Dec. 20, 2019 are not in question. Rosie Figueroa, 39, was driving her mom, Sylvia Figueroa, home from being seen at the hospital in a Toyota Camry. In what seemed like a separate universe, two young men, Tyrone Moore and Jacques Clarke, met at a party in Marina. They left the party and were driving to Sonic Burger in a Mazda 6 – and they were going fast, probably over 75mph in a 45mph zone on South Davis Road near Acacia Street in Salinas – when they rear-ended the Figueroas in front of them. The Toyota was forced off the road and into a tree, and rolled. Rosie died at the scene within minutes of the collision; her mother, who was injured, survived. Rosie also left behind a 4-year-old daughter, Camila.
The future of development in Soledad hangs in the balance as a proposed annexation comes up for a vote.
It’s not a question of whether Soledad needs to grow – most everyone agrees on yes. The question is how. On Monday, Dec. 5, the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County (LAFCO) will decide on a proposal to annex 654 acres north of Soledad’s existing footprint for a housing project in existing agricultural land that has been in the works for over 15 years.
A wild car chase in Seaside, that involved gunfire in four locations, leads to a discovery.
Around 1am on Nov. 28, Seaside Police got a call about a dispute between two adult brothers at a home on the 1700 block of San Pablo Avenue, where they live with other family members. By the time officers arrived, the quarrel had been settled. Or so it seemed: Later...
