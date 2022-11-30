Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
eastgreenwichnews.com
EGHS Wall of Honor Names Class of 2023
Above: The EGHS Wall of Honor Class of 2022, from left, Arthur Vallely, Mason Rhodes, Jason Iannuccilli, and James Bowen. The five are Jeff Santos, Roderick Moore, Rick Walsh, Charlotte Dumas and Alan Clarke. Submitted. The 2023 honorees include two graduates of the EGHS Class of 1982 (one who’s traveled...
whatsupnewp.com
Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration
NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams University law student prepares to shine on Miss America stage
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A Roger Williams University law student is getting ready to trade the law book for the Miss America stage. Miss Rhode Island Abby Mansollilo is not only preparing for the Miss America competition, she is always preparing to become a lawyer. “I started competing when...
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Tom Joyce Loved Family, Football, EGPD & Looking Marine Sharp
Above: Tom and Janet Joyce at the Memorial Day Parade in 2014. Tom Joyce made it his mission to bring coffee to his wife every day during her many years as teacher and director of the Barbara Tufts Co-op Nursery. He was devoted to Janet, which meant building his life away from his beloved Pittsburgh so he could be with the girl from East Greenwich who he met while stationed at Quonset with the Marines in the early 1960s.
Valley Breeze
Wolf Hill Forest Preserve hike Saturday
SMITHFIELD – On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m., the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will explore Wolf Hill Forest Preserve. This hike is part of the WRWC’s Explore the Woonasquatucket Recreation Series, which offers year-round guided tours of scenic and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed – with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides.
Boston Globe
‘The end of an era’: Readers react to Lindsey’s Family Restaurant closing
The East Wareham eatery closed after 74 years in business. On Nov. 27, Lindsey’s Family Restaurant served its last bowl of seafood bisque and turkey croquettes. Then the messages from customers came pouring in. The beloved eatery, which had been in business for 74 years, permanently closed, citing staffing...
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – Nov. 30, 2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
It’s 2022 and for the life of me I cannot understand why I still see people at fast food joints, pizza joints, whatever JOINTS touching my food OR food in general without gloves on. Honestly. Here we are. Post pandemic (so says Biden) and you’d think we would have learned something. Germs, germs, germs! And, honestly, a lot of people have poor hygiene habits. No offense, but I’m serious. The kick in the pants here is this – these people, with their bare hands, touching my food, expect a tip. A tip for what? Doing your job? Touching my food with hands that could have been ANYWHERE, DOING ANYTHING. Truly, the possibilities are endless once you start thinking about it, resulting in a loss of appetite. I love to tip. I love to lift people up… BUT! to the dude at my FAVORITE PIZZA PLACE I saw putting my pizza in the box with hands that looked like he shoveled manure for 8 hours, please… wash your hands. Put gloves on, and respect the paying customer. Does a grown man or woman really have to be told this? I’m sure this is going to offend some people (those that don’t wear gloves and are in food service) but to you I say, “GROW UP”. If people are being told to stick a needle in their arms and have God knows what injected in them to protect YOU from COVID, the least you can do for me is to toss on some gloves.
New Bedford Boy Living With Spina Bifida Needs a Mini Miracle This Holiday
This holiday season, WBSM and United Way of Greater New Bedford have teamed up to pull off a Mini Miracle for one deserving, unsuspecting New Bedford family. When Stephanie Aguilera was four months pregnant, she had an ultrasound that was simply meant to identify the sex of her unborn child. Stephanie and her husband, Luis walked into the appointment with excitement, inviting close members of the family to join in the announcement that they were expecting a baby boy or girl. It wasn't until the ultrasound tech identified something else entirely that the appointment took a turn.
johnstonsunrise.net
The Bird Man who never got caged
On Jan. 11, 1896, Johnston police were notified to be on the look-out for Frederic Howard Carpenter, a noted bird expert throughout the East Coast. Carpenter had checked out of the Park Hotel in Attleboro that morning just before the proprietor learned that he had paid his bill with a $200 forged check and stolen nearly twenty dollars from the cash register.
whatsupnewp.com
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
Fall River Shepherd Ready to Bring Unconditional Love to Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the day we get to talk about animals that need our help. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are patiently waiting to find their forever homes. With the help of local shelters, we shine a spotlight on one lucky animal each week to share its story.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled
Due to expected gale force winds and heavy rains, the City of Newport announced this afternoon that this weekend’s Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled. The City’s annual food drive for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will go on with donations accepted through the weekend at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
Turnto10.com
'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
fallriverreporter.com
Almost three years to the day of a harrowing rescue, man jumps off of Mount Hope Bridge
A man jumped off of the Mount Hope Bridge Friday almost three years to the day where a harrowing rescue took place. Just after 3:00 p.m., a report came into dispatch for a man jumping off of the bridge. Bristol and Portsmouth personnel responded to the scene to recover the...
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
independentri.com
Local towns gear up for big weekend of holiday celebrations, bazaars
Need a dash of Christmas spirit? Look no further than Southern Rhode Island this weekend as the area is set to go all in on holiday fair and events over the next few days as the memories of Thanksgiving fade into the revving rush of December celebrations and holiday shopping.
Comments / 0