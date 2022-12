NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jonas Harper had 15 points in Boston University’s 68-54 win against Merrimack on Friday night. Harper shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO