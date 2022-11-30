Read full article on original website
Western Massachusetts Division 1 state football championship game
Western Massachusetts will be represented in the Division 1 state football championship game on Saturday, capping a truly dominant season for Springfield Central.
Golden Eagles headed to Gillette in championship game
The Golden Eagles of Springfield's Central High School are heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Saturday to play in the Division One State Championships against St. John's Prep in Danvers. This tight-knit group of players have been playing football together for years and many seniors on the team are looking forward to a memorable match up.
White Lion Brewing hosting Springfield Central state championship watch party
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. White Lion Brewing Company in Springfield is hosting a watch party for Springfield Central’s Division I state championship football game against St. John’s Prep on Saturday. The Springfield location is...
spectrumnews1.com
West Boylston football wins Division 7 state championship
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The West Boylston High School football team won the Massachusetts Division 7 state championship Friday with a 29-6 victory over St. Bernard's at Gillette Stadium. The Lions got the scoring started in the second quarter as quarterback Luke Foley connected with Connor Muldoon for a 91 yard...
Former West Springfield soccer goalkeeper Cathal Carney named to NJCAA DIII Men’s Soccer All-American First Team
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Former West Springfield goalkeeper Cathal Carney was named to the NJCAA Division III Men’s Soccer All-American First Team earlier this week.
goholycross.com
Holy Cross mourns the loss of Mike Addesa
Michael John Addesa, Jr., known to most as the original "Coach Addesa" passed away peacefully on November 29th, surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Roxbury to the late Michael John Addesa, Sr. and Irene Guidi Addesa, he attended Boston English High School and matriculated to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he was a standout on the football field.
UMass men’s basketball uses second-half comeback to defeat Harvard, earn best start since 2013-14
CAMBRIDGE - The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game to mark the best start to a season since 2013-14 with a 71-68 win over Harvard on Friday night in the Lavietes Pavilion. The Minutemen (6-1 Overall) trailed by as many as 11 in the second half before storming back to take their first lead since the 11:48 mark of the first half with just 2:53 remaining.
St. Mary’s girls basketball looks to take the next step
WESTFIELD – One year ago, the St. Mary’s High School girls basketball team had the region abuzz with a 10-game win streak to begin the season. The Saints were unbeaten through the first half of the season before suffering a narrow 3-point loss to the Mohawk Trail Warriors.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 13 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery...
How seniors at Chicopee Comp helped set a new standard for the boys soccer program
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As the Chicopee Comp boys soccer team walked off the field for the last time this season, friends and family formed a tunnel for the players to walk through and applauded them on a season to remember.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. Updated: 12 hours ago. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Powerball prize won in Springfield
There were three Bay Staters who each won $100,000 in the lottery on Wednesday, and one of the winning tickets was sold in Springfield. Two of the winning tickets were from selecting numbers for a drawing, and one was a scratch ticket. One of the drawing tickets was for the...
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 12 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery in East...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
Westfield Middle School’s new principal promises focus on visibility, trust
WESTFIELD — Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski has announced that Jesse McMillan of Chesterfield has accepted the position as principal of Westfield Middle School. Czaporowski called him a positive and hard-working person who truly cares about the students and staff that he will serve. “I was impressed with Mr....
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
Former Pine Grove Golf Course in Northampton awarded grant for restoration project
The City of Northampton has been awarded a $250,000 grant to continue ecological restoration work at the former Pine Grove Golf Course, announced by Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Meeting to discuss new downtown Springfield garage held Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday, a meeting was held at the MassMutual Center to discuss the new parking garage complex slated to be built in downtown Springfield. Western Mass News stopped by Thursday’s meeting to learn more about the new project. “A new car park, 800-850 vehicle parking...We’re hoping...
