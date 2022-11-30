CAMBRIDGE - The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game to mark the best start to a season since 2013-14 with a 71-68 win over Harvard on Friday night in the Lavietes Pavilion. The Minutemen (6-1 Overall) trailed by as many as 11 in the second half before storming back to take their first lead since the 11:48 mark of the first half with just 2:53 remaining.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO