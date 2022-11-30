ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Golden Eagles headed to Gillette in championship game

The Golden Eagles of Springfield's Central High School are heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Saturday to play in the Division One State Championships against St. John's Prep in Danvers. This tight-knit group of players have been playing football together for years and many seniors on the team are looking forward to a memorable match up.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

West Boylston football wins Division 7 state championship

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The West Boylston High School football team won the Massachusetts Division 7 state championship Friday with a 29-6 victory over St. Bernard's at Gillette Stadium. The Lions got the scoring started in the second quarter as quarterback Luke Foley connected with Connor Muldoon for a 91 yard...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross mourns the loss of Mike Addesa

Michael John Addesa, Jr., known to most as the original "Coach Addesa" passed away peacefully on November 29th, surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Roxbury to the late Michael John Addesa, Sr. and Irene Guidi Addesa, he attended Boston English High School and matriculated to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he was a standout on the football field.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

UMass men’s basketball uses second-half comeback to defeat Harvard, earn best start since 2013-14

CAMBRIDGE - The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game to mark the best start to a season since 2013-14 with a 71-68 win over Harvard on Friday night in the Lavietes Pavilion. The Minutemen (6-1 Overall) trailed by as many as 11 in the second half before storming back to take their first lead since the 11:48 mark of the first half with just 2:53 remaining.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter

Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 13 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. Updated: 12 hours ago. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police investigating armed robbery on Melvin Avenue in East Longmeadow. Updated: 12 hours ago. The search is on for two suspects following an armed robbery in East...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield woman wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman has thousands of reasons to be happy this holiday season. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Lillieth Hanson of Springfield won a $25,000 a year for life prize when her first five numbers matched on the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Tuesday, November 22. He added that the numbers were “an assortment of family birthdays.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Meeting to discuss new downtown Springfield garage held Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday, a meeting was held at the MassMutual Center to discuss the new parking garage complex slated to be built in downtown Springfield. Western Mass News stopped by Thursday’s meeting to learn more about the new project. “A new car park, 800-850 vehicle parking...We’re hoping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy