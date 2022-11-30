Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!Suzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Former OKC Thunder Players: Where Are They Now?
Jaylen Hoard, Gabriel Deck and Olivier Sarr all spent time with the Thunder during the rebuild.
Jets players rock Mike White shirts ahead of Vikings game
Jets players show how much they support Mike White with custom t-shirts ahead of their game with Minnesota.
Kansas State win in Big 12 championship game a promise kept
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Deuce Vaughn remembers what Chris Klieman told him when recruiting the running back to Kansas State. Consider that a promise kept. “Coach Klieman said we’re going to build a culture that’s going to win championships. It’s going to be built on team, player-first, a player-led team,” said Vaughn, the 5-foot-6 dynamo who was the Big 12 championship game MVP. “And we built that.” Vaughn ran for 130 yards with a 44-yard touchdown and was the game’s MVP, former backup Will Howard threw two touchdowns and Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as the No. 13 Wildcats beat third-ranked playoff hopeful TCU 31-28 on Saturday.
Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Basketball vs South Dakota State
Live updates, stats and more from the Crimson Tide's return to Coleman Coliseum.
No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan was battered and bloodied, physically exhausted and mentally drained. And still unsure if the third-ranked Horned Frogs had done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff. Duggan dropped to his knees in the end zone after his 8-yard TD run ended his gutsy game-tying drive late in regulation of Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, and buried his facemask into the turf after diving and coming up just inches short of another touchdown in overtime. He then stood alone in the middle of the field with both hands on his helmet when his running back Kendre Miller was stuffed for the second play in a row, on fourth down, to give No. 13 Kansas State the ball one last time. Ty Zentner then kicked a 31-yard field goal as the Wildcats beat TCU 31-28. “We got beat today and now it’s out of our hands. That’s something that we wanted to do is be in control,” said Duggan, who had to gather himself after starting to talk on the podium. “All we can do is kind of watch.”
Comments / 0