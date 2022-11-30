ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Kansas State win in Big 12 championship game a promise kept

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Deuce Vaughn remembers what Chris Klieman told him when recruiting the running back to Kansas State. Consider that a promise kept. “Coach Klieman said we’re going to build a culture that’s going to win championships. It’s going to be built on team, player-first, a player-led team,” said Vaughn, the 5-foot-6 dynamo who was the Big 12 championship game MVP. “And we built that.” Vaughn ran for 130 yards with a 44-yard touchdown and was the game’s MVP, former backup Will Howard threw two touchdowns and Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as the No. 13 Wildcats beat third-ranked playoff hopeful TCU 31-28 on Saturday.
No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan was battered and bloodied, physically exhausted and mentally drained. And still unsure if the third-ranked Horned Frogs had done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff. Duggan dropped to his knees in the end zone after his 8-yard TD run ended his gutsy game-tying drive late in regulation of Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, and buried his facemask into the turf after diving and coming up just inches short of another touchdown in overtime. He then stood alone in the middle of the field with both hands on his helmet when his running back Kendre Miller was stuffed for the second play in a row, on fourth down, to give No. 13 Kansas State the ball one last time. Ty Zentner then kicked a 31-yard field goal as the Wildcats beat TCU 31-28. “We got beat today and now it’s out of our hands. That’s something that we wanted to do is be in control,” said Duggan, who had to gather himself after starting to talk on the podium. “All we can do is kind of watch.”
