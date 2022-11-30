Judge Una Gandbhir, pointing to own experience, says opportunity is abundant within Alaska Court System

Read full article on original website
Related
After loss of Alaska House race, next moves for Sarah Palin
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Anchorage, AK
Anchorage in Alaska is popular for its nature trails and glaciers. Most outdoor recreation areas in this city are also free of charge. In 1915, Anchorage saw development within its community when Congress constructed and completed the only federally-owned railroad in the country. Agriculture sprung and made Anchorage a popular...
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bull Moose Busts Through Window and Enters Alaska Home
The residents of a home in Soldotna, Alaska endured a surprise visit on Sunday, November 20, when a young bull moose blundered into their living space. According to local reports, the moose inadvertently shattered a window before it entered the home. With help from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), a team of local firefighters sedated, removed, and released the large ungulate without further incident.
A Texas man was arrested after making a threatening phone call to a Boston doctor who treats transgender children, prosecutors say
Prosecutors accused Matthew Lindner, 38, of leaving a threatening voicemail to a Boston doctor who works with gender-nonconforming children.
Hundreds report seeing a bright fireball in northeastern U.S.
Less than two weeks after a bright fireball lit up the sky above the Great Lakes, another spectacular meteor impressed skywatchers in the Northeast.
asumag.com
Anchorage (Alaska) district has proposed closing 6 elementary schools
The Anchorage (Alaska) district is recommending closure of six elementary schools in anticipation of a projected budget shortfall of nearly $68 million. The district is coping with a continued decline in enrollment and flat education funding from the state, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The schools targeted for closure:. Abbott...
Supreme Court ruling boosts medical marijuana user employment protections
The Nevada Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday allowing a convention worker to proceed with his wrongful termination lawsuit against an Freeman Expositions LLC.
Cult of Mac
iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite saves stranded Alaska man
Apple’s new Emergency SOS via satellite service built into the iPhone 14 helped Alaska State Troopers rescue a man near the Arctic Circle. As the satellite SOS service just launched in mid-November, this may be the first time it has been used in real crisis. iPhone 14 Emergency SOS...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rasmuson Foundation awards more than $16 million in grants
The Rasmuson Foundation in Anchorage, Alaska, has announced grants totaling more than $16 million in support of 30 projects, programs, and initiatives. With its latest grants, the foundation has committed more than $500 million since 1955. Recipients include a marketplace in downtown Kodiak, new opportunities for Alaska fishermen, and two additional seasons of the PBS animated children’s show Molly of Denali.
KKTV
WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced a grant totaling $43,704,180.59 from the Internet for All Initiative awarded to the Southern Colorado Ute Indian Tribe in Colorado. This funding will go toward expanding high-speed internet infrastructure projects through the Internet...
Comments / 1