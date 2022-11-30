Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
ND veterans, first responder honored for service
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday. It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you. On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion. The special meeting...
KFYR-TV
ND awaiting federal money for career academies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is still waiting for tens of millions of dollars for career academies statewide. Last year, the State Legislature appropriated more than $88 million for Career and Technical Education. Of that funding, $68 million was within the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government, which the state hasn’t received yet. CTE Director Wayde Sick believes the money will be approved, but is hopeful the Legislature will act if not.
ND Health and Human Services invites North Dakotans to disability care meeting
UPDATE: 12/02/2022, 4:46 p.m. The event will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at HHS’s Prairie Hills Plaza offices, (1237 West Divide Avenue, Suite 6), in Bismarck. The original story had an incorrect date. ORIGINAL: 11/29/2022, 4:00 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — During the first half of 2022, North Dakota Health and […]
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
wdayradionow.com
State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race
(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
KFYR-TV
Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The...
kxnet.com
SIB refusing to answer refusing to govern?
Meteorologist Amber Wheeler explains why North Dakota has been so cold lately and how long it could last. Badger Wind Farm PSC votes "yes" KX Conversation: Dangers of the outdoors in winter. KX Conversation: Dangers of the outdoors in winter.
KFYR-TV
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
newsdakota.com
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
KFYR-TV
Burgum, Noem, Gianforte, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate
BISMARCK, N.D. – Almost two dozen governors, including North Dakota’s Doug Burgum, want Congress to stop the Biden Administration from mandating military people be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a letter to congressional leaders, the governors stated: “The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home.”
KFYR-TV
Changes proposed to North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State legislators will soon be deciding how much funding will be given to the state’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. Members of the Coal Conversion Counties are looking for other changes as well. Earlier this month, McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson told the North Dakota...
KFYR-TV
ND Today Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt Printout
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Today team continues its 20 Days of Christmas segment Friday with a holiday lights scavenger hunt activity. Print out this checklist for a drive around town. Check off each light display you see. It’s a fun and different way to do the usual holiday lights sightseeing tour. Keep watching North Dakota Today each day leading up to Christmas for more crafts, games and activities.
valleynewslive.com
New methane rule has North Dakotans split
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden administration has proposed a new rule to reduce carbon emissions. People in North Dakota are split about how it will affect the state’s oil and gas industry. Flaring is a familiar sight in the Bakken. But if a new rule from the Department...
KFYR-TV
Lincoln resident experiencing mail delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Opening the mailbox is a daily routine for many people. However, that changes if you suspect there is nothing to grab, not even junk mail. One resident in Lincoln says there are times when he has gone more than a week without getting mail. When some...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck childcare workers are challenged with ‘COVID Kids’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When daycares and schools closed their doors during the pandemic, there was one group of kids that didn’t get the chance to see what they were missing because the lockdown was all they knew. “COVID Kids,” or kids born during the pandemic, are showing developmental differences.
KFYR-TV
United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter looking for donations to extend hours
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the end of the summer, United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter was forced to close during the day because of a lack of funding. They have a “Giving Tuesday” call event to raise enough money to keep the shelter open 24-7. Their goal amount is $80,000, which they hope will be enough to fund daylight hours through the cold winter months. Dr. Tara Feil is just one resident helping to raise money to keep people sheltered.
Water service disruption planned for Bismarck residents, downtown businesses
Bismarck city officials are advising residents and businesses of a multiple-day water service disruption that will affect an area of about two blocks downtown, starting Saturday, December 3.
South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
ND Game and Fish updates: Fishing tournament notices and lottery deadlines
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish has released a short message regarding two topics that may come off as niche, but are extremely important to their target audiences — especially nonprofits and those looking to hold fishing competitions. The first major message put out in this week’s message from […]
