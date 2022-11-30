ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

ND veterans, first responder honored for service

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday. It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you. On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion. The special meeting...
DICKINSON, ND
KFYR-TV

ND awaiting federal money for career academies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is still waiting for tens of millions of dollars for career academies statewide. Last year, the State Legislature appropriated more than $88 million for Career and Technical Education. Of that funding, $68 million was within the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government, which the state hasn’t received yet. CTE Director Wayde Sick believes the money will be approved, but is hopeful the Legislature will act if not.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race

(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kxnet.com

SIB refusing to answer refusing to govern?

Meteorologist Amber Wheeler explains why North Dakota has been so cold lately and how long it could last. Badger Wind Farm PSC votes "yes" KX Conversation: Dangers of the outdoors in winter. KX Conversation: Dangers of the outdoors in winter.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

PSC approves $390 million wind farm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse

(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Burgum, Noem, Gianforte, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. – Almost two dozen governors, including North Dakota’s Doug Burgum, want Congress to stop the Biden Administration from mandating military people be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a letter to congressional leaders, the governors stated: “The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home.”
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND Today Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt Printout

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Today team continues its 20 Days of Christmas segment Friday with a holiday lights scavenger hunt activity. Print out this checklist for a drive around town. Check off each light display you see. It’s a fun and different way to do the usual holiday lights sightseeing tour. Keep watching North Dakota Today each day leading up to Christmas for more crafts, games and activities.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

New methane rule has North Dakotans split

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden administration has proposed a new rule to reduce carbon emissions. People in North Dakota are split about how it will affect the state’s oil and gas industry. Flaring is a familiar sight in the Bakken. But if a new rule from the Department...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Lincoln resident experiencing mail delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Opening the mailbox is a daily routine for many people. However, that changes if you suspect there is nothing to grab, not even junk mail. One resident in Lincoln says there are times when he has gone more than a week without getting mail. When some...
LINCOLN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck childcare workers are challenged with ‘COVID Kids’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When daycares and schools closed their doors during the pandemic, there was one group of kids that didn’t get the chance to see what they were missing because the lockdown was all they knew. “COVID Kids,” or kids born during the pandemic, are showing developmental differences.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter looking for donations to extend hours

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the end of the summer, United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter was forced to close during the day because of a lack of funding. They have a “Giving Tuesday” call event to raise enough money to keep the shelter open 24-7. Their goal amount is $80,000, which they hope will be enough to fund daylight hours through the cold winter months. Dr. Tara Feil is just one resident helping to raise money to keep people sheltered.
BISMARCK, ND
Minnesota Reformer

South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

