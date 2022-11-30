Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Today: Road Closures in Shirlington — “The annual Light Up the Village at Shirlington will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Set-up for the event will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. and clean-up is expected to be completed by 9:00 p.m. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures to accommodate the event.” [ACPD]
DAR announces student scholarships
Arlington House Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution www.arlingtonhousedar.org For Immediate Release Contact: Jacqueline Quigley, Regent [email protected]. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Arlington House Chapter, is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for students living in Arlington County. Over thirty-five scholarships are awarded nationally in fulfillment of the Society’s goal to support General Washington’s desire to foster “an enlightened public opinion”.
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
Santa and his fire engine will roll through parts of Arlington near Falls Church ahead of Christmas
Just before Christmas, Santa Claus and his helpers are coming to town, on a fire engine instead of an eight reindeer-powered sleigh. From Dec. 20-23, Saint Nick and his elves will visit Arlingtonians who live near the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department station, located near Fairfax Drive and Langston Blvd at 6950 Little Falls Road. He will be riding a decked-out reserve fire engine, dubbed the “Santamobile” and decorated by the department.
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
New historic marker honors final resting place for early Halls Hill community
(Updated at 8:50 p.m.) A new historic marker has gone up at the 138-year-old Mount Salvation Baptist Cemetery, honoring the final resting place for a number of early Halls Hill leaders. The county installed a historic marker in October at Mount Salvation Baptist Cemetery on N. Culpepper Street in the...
Ten citations issued in an hour along deadly stretch of Little Falls Road
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Police issued a traffic ticket every six minutes, on average, during an enforcement effort in front of Nottingham Elementary on Thursday afternoon. The several block stretch of Little Falls Road near the school, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, has seen three fatal pedestrian crashes since 2014, including an elderly woman who was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV in October. That driver is not facing criminal charges.
Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022)
This past week saw 17 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $78,000 while the most expensive was $2,125,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 52 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
Woman groped one block from police HQ in Courthouse
Arlington County police are investigating a sexual battery incident just a block from their headquarters in Courthouse. It happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of N. Troy Street, as a woman was walking her dog. From an ACPD crime report:. SEXUAL BATTERY, 2022-11280277, 1300 block of...
Free clinic this Saturday will help people who want their criminal record expunged
This Saturday, Arlington County’s top prosecutor, its Circuit Court clerk and some attorneys will help people who want their criminal record expunged for free. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (Dec. 3) at Arlington Presbyterian Church, located off Columbia Pike at 918 S. Lincoln Street. It will provide everything attendees need in one place to request arrests that did not result in convictions be removed from their record.
