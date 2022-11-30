Feb. 11, 1933 - Nov. 22, 2022 Funeral services for Charlie R. Odom Jr., 89, of McCall Creek were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven. Interment was in Riverwood Memorial Park in Brookhaven. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the funeral home. Mr. Odom was born to Charles R. Odom Sr., and Helen Louise Odom on Feb. 11, 1933, in Dry Creek during the Great Depression era prior to World War II, and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. At age 12, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized in Stein’s Creek. He was ordained as a deacon on Oct. 24, 1965, at Riverside Baptist Church in Pascagoula. His membership was most recently at New Hope Baptist Church in Meadville. He served in every church where he was a member, including the Building and Grounds Committee and Brotherhood Ministry at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. Growing up on a cotton, corn and sugar cane farm and attending both Brandon (for six years) and Clinton schools (for six years), Mr. Odom’s family moved to Camp Garraway to be caretakers of property there. On Sept. 1, 1952, he moved to Pascagoula where he began working at Ingalls Shipbuilding on the fifth of that same month. He began there as an apprentice in the Pipe Department and retired after 47 years of service and rose to the rank of pipe superintendent. Marrying the love of his life, JoEllen Harrison, on March 6, 1953, the two enjoyed 68 years of marriage until her passing on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. His family cherishes the way he genuinely loved the Lord and loved them. His hobbies included an amazing ability to build and create anything out of wood and he would build various things for many people in his life. He loved to fish and enjoyed taking his family fishing. Additionally, he was an impeccable gardener and enjoyed planting and harvesting. Mr. Odom was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles Harrison and Willie Greer Harrison; his two brothers-in-law, Charles Harrison Jr., and Donnie Harrison; his two brothers, John David Odom and Sydney Odom; his grandson, Daniel Bradley; and his wife of 68 years, JoEllen Odom. Survivors include his six daughters, Tammy (Tom) Mims, Penny (Donnie) Bradley, Kathy (Greg) Barker, Cindy (Jimmy) Henry, Debby (Bo) McMillian and Christy (Shane) Cockrell; his sister, Helon (L.C.) Thomas; his four sisters-in-laws, Nancy Odom, Pricilla de Gafferelly, Doris Finley (Frank) and Jamie Hudson (Mike); 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren, whom he treasured and loved dearly. To God be the glory, great things He has done ... In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Mr. Odom’s memory to the Gulf Coast Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 4531, Biloxi, MS 39535. A special “thank you” to Hospice Ministries of Brookhaven. The gentleness, compassion and love you have shown to our Daddy was phenomenal. Mrs. Karlee Gilbert, R.N., and Ms. Virginia and Ms. Angie, CNAs, were a blessing to our family with both our parents being in their tender care. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Online condolences can be shared at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.