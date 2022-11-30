FC's Winter Guard plans pair of Christmas holiday fund-raisers

Franklin County High School’s Winter Guard organization has announced two Christmas-themed fund-raising events that will help send student participants to planned competitions across Mississippi. Winter Guard instructor Kerri Phillips said her group will host holiday gift-wrapping programs in the FCHS Band Hall on three dates during the month — from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17; and from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22. “Bring your unwrapped gifts and let us wrap them for you,” Phillips said. “We will provide the paper and trimmings or you can bring your own.” She encouraged those wanting to take advantage of the service to pre-register via the internet — at https://forms.gle/rvti2jx1h3GJURIDA — for a time and day to have their presents wrapped. The prices for wrapping are $3 for small gifts such as books, jewelry and watches; $5 for medium-sized gifts including shirt boxes and board games; and $7 for large gifts like coffee makers and bedding sets. “Sizes beyond those examples will be wrapped and priced accordingly,” Phillips continued. “We will also gladly accept donations that people are willing to give to help our Winter Guard program.” Additionally, the Winter Guard has announced plans for a “Parents Night Out” from 5:30 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Meadville Baptist Church Youth Building at 80 Edison Street. “Whether you have some last-minute shopping to get done or you would like a night to yourselves as adults, this is your opportunity for your children to get out of the house,” she added. “Pizza snacks, movies and games will be provided, but there are a limited number of spots for participants.” The cost of the “Parents Night Out” program is $20 per child to attend with a fee of $15 per sibling. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Registration can be completed online at https://FORMS.GLE/ZXTQKDIMFBLTZ88Q8 or by contacting Phillips at 601-597-3407. The FCHS Winter Guard is a competitive, performance-based activity that involves choreographed routines with props similar to the Color Guard affiliated with the Pride of Franklin County Marching Band Winter Guard participants vie for top honors in events against other high school groups from across the state.