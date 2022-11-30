ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

County's Christmas gathering set to jumpstart holiday season

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g54Rg_0jRoea2v00

Franklin Countians will kickoff the Christmas season with a host of activities slated throughout the day on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Town of Bude’s Christmas Parade and reception by Mayor Linda Green will begin at 2 p.m., and the Town of Meadville’s procession is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. Those wanting to participate in the Bude parade should contact town hall at 601-384-2600 or in the Meadville parade by calling town hall at 601-384-5208. The 2022 grand marshal for the parades in Bude and Meadville will be Mike McCormick, who serves as president of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Franklin County schools will have a 60 percent attendance day on Thursday to allow children to attend and take part in the processions. The annual Lillian Torrey Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m., on the lawn of the Franklin County Courthouse on Main Street in Meadville. After the tree lighting, Santa Claus will visit with area children at the north entrance to the courthouse. Also following the Meadville parade, the Meadville United Methodist Church will host its live-action, walk-through Nativity scene at the church’s outdoor pavilion on First Street. Additionally, Joy Hill Farms is hosting its “Christmas Lights Show” from 5:30 to 11 p.m., nightly now through Thursday, Jan. 5 in the McCall Creek community. The drive-through light show — coordinated by Christian Atwater at 538 Hilltop Lane NE — also features Christmas music broadcast onsite via 96.7 FM. All these Christmas events are offered at no charge to the community.

Comments / 0

