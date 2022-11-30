Aug. 12, 1939 - Nov. 21, 2022 Funeral service for Dorothy Ann Gammill, 83, of Smithdale, were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at O’Zion Baptist Church. Interment was in the O’Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 p.m., until the time of service on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the church. Mrs. Gammill was born to C.O. McCall and Pearline Prather McCall on Aug. 12, 1939, in Natchez and passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Meadville. She worked 10 years as a ministry assistant in the Franklin County Baptist Association, and played piano at O’Zion Baptist Church for 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, shopping and being with her family. Mrs. Gammill will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Winfred Gammill; and her sister, Bobbye Nell Graves. Survivors include her daughters, Gwen Shelley and her husband, Paul, Nanette Harris and her husband, Earl, and Lisa Shelley and her husband, Michael; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent in Mrs. Gammill’s name to the Franklin County Baptist Association, 122 S. Holly St., Bude, MS 39630. Online condolences can be shared at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.