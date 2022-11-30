It’s because of you, our animal loving community, we have the means to rescue and rehome animals each year. — The holidays are in full swing, and our days are full of celebrations with family and friends. It’s a time to reflect on the year and remember all we accomplished and everything we are thankful for. All of us at Yavapai Humane Society are thankful for you, and we are proud and honored to be a part of this amazing pet loving community! As we prepare to leave 2022 behind us, Yavapai Humane Society would like to thank you all for the support and generosity you have shown us. Because of you, we are able to provide food, shelter, medical care and love for animals in our care until we are able to find forever homes for them. We couldn’t do our lifesaving work without you and we know there are many other amazing organizations to choose from and we are honored you have chosen to support us and our mission.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO