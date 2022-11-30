Read full article on original website
Police Beat Nov. 13-19: Suspicious activity and medical attention
At 1:17 a.m., a student reported being awakened by screeching tires and people cheering at the San Francisco Parking Garage. An officer responded and the subjects were gone upon arrival. At 3:30 a.m., a student reported another student passed out inside the School of Communication. NAUPD responded and the student...
Just In Now Domestic Violence Incident Escalates to Homicide
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:04 PM, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the report of domestic violence incident in the 4200 block of Cypress Circle in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival, police officers encountered two gunshot victims, one of whom had succumbed to his injuries. The second subject/victim was initially transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East campus) and then airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
UPDATE FOUND SAFE- Police ask public’s help to locate missing man
Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man. Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 1, 2022.
Nurse Practitioner Amber Bahm awarded for rural care
Nurse Practitioner Amber Bahm of the Community Health Center of Yavapai was awarded the 2022 Community Star Award for excellence in rural health care. A native of Nebraska, Bahm started her career in social work before switching to nursing and earning a doctorate to become a nurse practitioner. She has been working at the Cottonwood office of the Community Health Center ofYavapai for five years.
Family of Flagstaff couple missing in Mexico says search should be called off
The family of a Flagstaff man who went missing along with his wife during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day says the search should be called off. According to a statement from the family of Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim on a GoFundMe...
Thankful for Community Support in Sheltering Animals
It’s because of you, our animal loving community, we have the means to rescue and rehome animals each year. — The holidays are in full swing, and our days are full of celebrations with family and friends. It’s a time to reflect on the year and remember all we accomplished and everything we are thankful for. All of us at Yavapai Humane Society are thankful for you, and we are proud and honored to be a part of this amazing pet loving community! As we prepare to leave 2022 behind us, Yavapai Humane Society would like to thank you all for the support and generosity you have shown us. Because of you, we are able to provide food, shelter, medical care and love for animals in our care until we are able to find forever homes for them. We couldn’t do our lifesaving work without you and we know there are many other amazing organizations to choose from and we are honored you have chosen to support us and our mission.
NAU remembers long-time faculty member after tragic death
"A good person, a good scientist, a good researcher," says James "Jim" Allen, Interim Dean for the College of the Environment, Forestry and Natural Sciences at Northern Arizona University. Yeon-Su Kim has been making her mark on NAU since 1998. She was most recently the executive director for the School...
Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County
PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
Agencies served a search warrant in Camp Verde this morning
Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan. Since mid-September, 2022, Cottonwood Police have been investigating...
News from Cottonwood Police Department
PV Police Seek Public Help Finding Missing and Endangered Woman
Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered woman. On November 28 at approximately 1:22 p.m., hours, Gabriela Hernandez took her sister’s 2014 silver Ford Fusion without her permission. Hernandez is 31 years old, 5’5” tall, about 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez’s sister stated the last time she had seen Hernandez, she was wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, orange scarf, slip on sandals with white socks, and sunglasses with cheetah print. Cameras show Hernandez leaving the house and driving away. Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts or who may see her is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
Town Of Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This year the Town of Prescott Valley will be hosting the Winter Spectacular! This is a FREE family-friendly event for all! There will be something to do for people of all ages, including face painting, pictures with Santa, our annual light parade, music, craft, and food vendors, ice skating, 40-foot tree lighting and so much more! We are thrilled to bring the community together on December 3rd to celebrate the holidays! We hope to see you there!
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
You Can Ride A Magical Christmas Train Right Here In Arizona
Hop on for a holly jolly adventure!
City of Sedona may take over Sedona Airport from Yavapai County
The city of Sedona is looking into purchasing the Sedona Airport from Yavapai County and has begun seeking consulting services to fully understand what the purchase and operation of the airport would entail. “The city is embarking upon a due diligence process to better understand the implications of a possible...
Celebrating Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City
During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by a proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back Prescott was named one of the best cities in America to experience Christmas.
Candle Business Moves Back to the Future
Creative couple moves business back to Prescott. Their allure is legendary. The mystery and beauty of candles hold a cherished place in human history, dating back to the ancient cultures of the Egyptians. Today, candles are traditionally used to decorate birthday cakes, create a romantic mood for a special meal...
Mandarin Ducks Found in Arizona
Beautiful Mandarin ducks were seen and photographed in Prescott, Ariz., in November. Through the Audubon network, the ducks were sighted and entered on the eBird alert so that birders could experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. Two males were seen!. This is what the exciting bird migration can bring as birds come...
Chimney Fire Extends into Attic in Prescott Home
Photo: Inside the structure: on the ladder is one of the department’s newest firefighters, Spence Smith. About 7:30 AM on Sunday, November 27th, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a 911 call about a possible chimney fire in the 1700 block of East Chisolm Trail in Prescott. When the initial Prescott Fire Engine arrived on scene they noticed smoke coming from around the chimney of a 2200 ft² house. The scene was made a little more complex as the driveway was about 600 feet long and there was no dedicated fire hydrants in the area. When crews entered the house, they noticed that there was burning in the drywall space around that chimney. They pulled down that drywall in an attempt to knock down the fire. They were successful in confining it to a small area of the attic and living room. On scene, they were three Prescott Fire engines, one CAFMA water tender, a battalion chief, Lifeline Ambulance and law-enforcement. In total, fire department crews were on scene checking for fire extension for a couple of hours.
