There are a lot of ESPN analysts that fans hate because of their bad takes, but one analyst may have crossed a line today and has the wider NFL world fuming. During a segment on Get Up, ESPN's Bart Scott joked that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "one hit away from being Pat White and going to play baseball." The reference was to the former Dolphins quarterback who suffered a severe concussion that ended his career.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO