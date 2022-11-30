ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands on injury report

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the team’s injury report for the third-straight week after not finishing practice Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. This is not a continuation of any previous injuries and his status for the weekend is still far from determined. Two weeks ago, Jackson...
NBC Sports

Trent Brown update is troubling news for tackle-thin Patriots

Who will be protecting Mac Jones' blind side Thursday night at Gillette Stadium? The answer just got murkier. Offensive tackle Trent Brown has been downgraded to questionable for the New England Patriots' Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Thursday. Curran: It's exam time for Patriots; are...
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With ESPN Analyst On Thursday

There are a lot of ESPN analysts that fans hate because of their bad takes, but one analyst may have crossed a line today and has the wider NFL world fuming. During a segment on Get Up, ESPN's Bart Scott joked that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "one hit away from being Pat White and going to play baseball." The reference was to the former Dolphins quarterback who suffered a severe concussion that ended his career.
