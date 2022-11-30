La Puente, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in La Puente.
The Northview High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Amat High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Northview High School
Bishop Amat High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The West Covina High School basketball team will have a game with Nogales High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
West Covina High School
Nogales High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The La Habra High School basketball team will have a game with Nogales High School on November 30, 2022, 15:45:00.
La Habra High School
Nogales High School
November 30, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
