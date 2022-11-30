To report Section V boys swimming results: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V boys swimming results as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com . Please include a name and contact number.

The Section V boys swimming results for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date.

Section V boys swimming results for Thursday, December 1

Monroe County

Brockport 99,

Churchville-Chili 69

B: Nate Dambra 200 free (2:15.87) and 500 free (5:49.44).

C: Kyler Thomas diving 216.50.

Penfield 99,

Honeoye Falls-Lima 79

P: Colin Cordy 200 free (1:58.72), 500 free (5:31.78).

H: Jack Wirth 200 IM (2:13.28), 100 back (57.05).

Finger Lakes

Palmyra-Macedon 110,

Clyde-Savannah 22

P: Avery Fedor 0 free (24.38); 50 breast (1:16.20); Carson Lich diving 126.55.

Naples 87,

North Rose Wolcott 85

N: Won 400 free relay to clinch victory; Owen Yates 200 free, 500 free).

NRW: Mathew Cole 200 IM, 100 fly.

Geneva/Mynderse 93,

Marcus Whitman 66

M: Carl Parson breast; Chris Woody 200 IM.

G: 200 medley relay

Section V boys swimming results for Tuesday, November 29

Monroe County

Canandaigua 103,

Hilton 80

C: Jared Bjorling 50 free (22.33); Dominic Falbo 200 IM (2:12.63)

H: Gianluca Antonini 200 free (1:58.44); Ethan Howell 100 back (1:01.32)

