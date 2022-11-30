Section V boys swimming results for the 2022-23 season
The Section V boys swimming results for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date.
Section V boys swimming results for Thursday, December 1
Monroe County
Brockport 99,
Churchville-Chili 69
B: Nate Dambra 200 free (2:15.87) and 500 free (5:49.44).
C: Kyler Thomas diving 216.50.
Penfield 99,
Honeoye Falls-Lima 79
P: Colin Cordy 200 free (1:58.72), 500 free (5:31.78).
H: Jack Wirth 200 IM (2:13.28), 100 back (57.05).
Finger Lakes
Palmyra-Macedon 110,
Clyde-Savannah 22
P: Avery Fedor 0 free (24.38); 50 breast (1:16.20); Carson Lich diving 126.55.
Naples 87,
North Rose Wolcott 85
N: Won 400 free relay to clinch victory; Owen Yates 200 free, 500 free).
NRW: Mathew Cole 200 IM, 100 fly.
Geneva/Mynderse 93,
Marcus Whitman 66
M: Carl Parson breast; Chris Woody 200 IM.
G: 200 medley relay
Section V boys swimming results for Tuesday, November 29
Monroe County
Canandaigua 103,
Hilton 80
C: Jared Bjorling 50 free (22.33); Dominic Falbo 200 IM (2:12.63)
H: Gianluca Antonini 200 free (1:58.44); Ethan Howell 100 back (1:01.32)
