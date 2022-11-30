ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

Avondale, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Avondale.

The Thunderbird High School basketball team will have a game with West Point High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Thunderbird High School
West Point High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Yuma High School basketball team will have a game with Agua Fria High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Yuma High School
Agua Fria High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

High School Football PRO

Chandler, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chandler High School football team will have a game with Basha High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00.
CHANDLER, AZ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Apache Junction, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Canyon State Academy basketball team will have a game with Imagine Prep High School @ Superstition on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
azbigmedia.com

eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8

On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain chances for metro Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong storm system working its way down the coast of California is going to impact our weather this weekend. To what level is the big question with many of our favorite models in disagreement, even so, close to the weekend, our level of confidence is down a bit as well. For instance, we’ve got a credible model showing 1″ of rain for downtown Phoenix and another credible model with virtually nothing for central Phoenix. It does appear once the southeast Arizona band of showers does appear, the individual cells will “train,” following one another for much of the day on Saturday. That means we anticipate a fairly narrow swatch of decent rain but not much, say, 20 miles on either side of the band.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon

A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Big Lots to host grand opening at new Peoria store

Big Lots, a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, on Saturday, Dec. 10. At the grand opening, shoppers can expect doorbuster offers as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Enclave on Bethany in Glendale sells for $25M

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $25 million ($208,333/unit) sale of The Enclave on Bethany, a 120-unit, garden-style community located at 6816 W. Bethany Home Road in Glendale, Arizona. The buyer is Sunrise Multifamily Group, LLC from Scottsdale, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team represented the seller, 6816 W Bethany Home RD PCPRE, LLC, an entity formed by Florida-based Prosperity Capital Partners, LLC and Enritch Investment Group, Inc.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
WGAU

Udderly chaotic: Multiple cows broke free from trailer after crash in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Multiple cows broke free from a trailer after a crash on the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale, Arizona, Friday morning, after a crash involving the trailer. The vehicle crashed into the median near Maryland Avenue on Loop 101 in Glendale, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said, according to KSAZ. That was when the gate to the trailer opened and the cows were freed.
GLENDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Taylor Morrison donates 6 homes to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

WM Phoenix Open Presenting Sponsor Taylor Morrison announced today it is building and donating an initial six fully furnished homes to the Banner Health Foundation. Upon completion, the 16-home community located in Gilbert, Ariz., will support Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Home Away from Home program that provides housing assistance to patients who travel great distances for care at Banner MD Anderson.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

As the drought grinds on, Valley homeowners take advantage of xeriscape incentives

Kelly Gleave converted his grass lawn to xeriscape in April. In June, he and his wife saw a 3,000 gallon reduction in their water use. “For me, it was less about maintaining the grass and it was more about the fact that the Valley is getting a lot of people and we need to do more to conserve water,” said Gleave, who’s one of 450 Mesa homeowners who have taken advantage of the city’s grass-to-xeriscape incentive.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix student said he would kill 6th graders in online threat, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was a heightened level of concern at Desert Shadows Elementary School in Phoenix on Thursday after parents learned about a possible threat involving a student. “Extremely scary,” said parent Christine Reimeier. “You can’t take a chance that it is just a threat.” “While they are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
Highschool Basketball Pro

