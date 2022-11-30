Avondale, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Avondale.
The Thunderbird High School basketball team will have a game with West Point High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Thunderbird High School
West Point High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Yuma High School basketball team will have a game with Agua Fria High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Yuma High School
Agua Fria High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0