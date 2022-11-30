ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Scientists ask for delay on calling fentanyl ‘Schedule 1’ drug: Here’s why

By Makayla Schindler, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Txe9a_0jRodoMs00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. ( WBOY ) – A West Virginia University professor has partnered with scientists across the country to prevent substances from becoming a “Schedule 1 drug” without testing them first.

Over 100 scientists, physicians, and front-line workers signed a letter organized by the Drug Policy Alliance and sent it to President Joe Biden. In this letter, scientists want to make sure that dangerous substances are appropriately regulated, but they also want to do research on understanding why they are dangerous and if related substances could be an antagonist for agonist substance behavior.

Schedule 1 drugs are those that have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Fentanyl vaccine may have been discovered, researchers say

Congress enacted a temporary reauthorization and study of the Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act , which extended the fentanyl temporary scheduling order (TSO) until May 6, 2021. Since then, Congress has extended the fentanyl TSO several times. The most recent extension will expire on December 31, 2022. If the TSO is extended again, the scientists say it could prevent research on fentanyl.

One of the scientists who helped draft the letter, WVU’s Eberly Family distinguished professor and department chair Dr. Gregory Dudley, feels that it could be problematic to criminalize substances that could turn out to be life-saving medicines.

Dudley said that he and other scientists would like to test substances, and once they find the harm, that is when they should be criminalized. There is even a list of criteria that must be followed before placing substances as “schedule 1.” Dudley said that this legislation short-circuits the criteria altogether.

There are scientists who would like to find the next Naloxone by doing testing on these substances. Dr. Dudley explained that a good place to look is within fentanyl-related substances. Many of these substances are very dangerous, but some could be possible antidotes. The point being, that scientists will not know, unless given the chance to test it. Dr. Dudley said, “Thank goodness for Naloxone, but the best, in my opinion, the best place to look for antidotes to fentanyl is among the substances that are similar in structure to fentanyl. Just based on a way molecular pharmacology works.”

Fentanyl binds to a receptor and activates a signal . If scientists can find substances like Naloxone, that bind to that same receptor but block fentanyl from binding, it would become a very powerful tool, like Naloxone. But with legislation extending the fentanyl TSO, very few will be authorized to do this research.

As of Nov. 29, there have been 44 fentanyl-related substances identified in the illicit drug trade , according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Dudley said that some of these substances have already been tested, and at least one of them showed signs of being an antidote or antagonist. The scientists’ letter calls for the release of this data, which is unavailable while the drug is considered schedule 1. If released, scientists to be able to study it and understand the best ways to move forward in fighting the opioid epidemic.

No response has been received since sending the letter to the President, but scientists hope that it is considered before another decision on an extension is made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Drug shortage affecting those in need

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A critical and widely used diabetes drug is in scarce supply. Many families in our area are among those struggling to find it. The drug Ozempic, usually used for diabetes and weight management, has become hard to get lately. Tonya Isenhart, of Shinnston, has been using...
SHINNSTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eleven COVID deaths reported

CHARLESTON — Eleven deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, including a 93-year-old Wood County woman. It was the 367th death attributed to the virus in Wood County since the start of the pandemic in the first...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland prison puts out the call for 29 guards

The Westmoreland County Prison has put out a “help wanted” sign for guards — 29 in all. “We definitely have an urgent need for corrections officers,” Warden Bryan Kline said during a prison board meeting this week. Kline said the county has made “significant progress” in...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate admits to killing another inmate in “a heat of passion”

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death. The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia. Ronnie Legette pleaded guilty to one count […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
MARION COUNTY, WV
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
84K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy