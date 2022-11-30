Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria man found guilty of federal gun, drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man could face up to life in prison now that a federal jury has convicted him of drug and weapons offenses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Harold McGhee, 48 was convicted Thursday of eight felony drug and weapons possession charges. He’ll be sentenced...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man faces numerous charges after an early morning incident in Peoria. In a statement, Police say it began just after 2 AM Thursday when deputies responded to Big Al’s regarding trouble with a man, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
25newsnow.com
2 loaded assault rifles part of weapons stash in car as Peoria Police arrest fugitive pair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A stash of weapons, including a pair of loaded assault rifles, are now in police hands after the arrest in Peoria of two fugitives. Peoria Police sent out a news release Wednesday listing guns, ammunition and other items recovered from a vehicle after arresting Kenneth Hobbs, 38, and Nathan McKinney, who’s 31.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested, including one fugitive, by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. – A pair of arrests by Peoria Police Wednesday included a long-wanted fugitive. Police say Nathan McKinney, 31, and Kenneth Hobbs, 38, were arrested Wednesday near MacArthur and Jefferson, in a vehicle Hobbs allegedly used to flee from officers in another jurisdiction. McKinney had been the one...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested on weapons charges after chase with PPD
PEORIA, Ill. — A man is facing multiple charges after an early morning incident in Peoria. According to Peoria Police, it began just after 2 a.m. Thursday when officers were called to Big Al’s downtown regarding trouble with a man, threatening to return to the business with a gun.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts from local car dealership
PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria men are under arrest after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off cars at a local dealership. Both Charles Foster, 44, and Derrick Kline, 30, face at least six counts each of Possession of Stolen Vehicle Parts. It started early Monday morning,...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man flees from Peoria Police, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday Morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers initially responded to Big Al’s at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Dawson, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
Central Illinois Proud
Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing man found
UPDATE: 3:54 P.M. - Peoria Police say Robert Kuhn has been found and is OK. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Robert L. Kuhn, was last seen Friday at around 11:56 a.m. leaving St. Francis...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police release body cam video, new details from Oct. officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have released body cam footage of the October night when a man died in an officer-involved shooting. It’s been nearly two months since Samuel “Meatman” Richmond died October 3. Several officers were placed on leave as the Illinois State Police...
25newsnow.com
Saybrook woman arrested after alleged theft from employer
LeROY (25 News Now) - A Saybrook woman was arrested for allegedly stealing around $14,000 from Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy while she was an employee there. LeRoy Police say Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is in the McLean County Jail pending a bond hearing.
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Crash of 2 SUVs turns fatal in northwest Peoria
UPDATE (9:50 P.M.) - Peoria Police provide more details in a news release, saying one of the drivers was thrown from the sport utility vehicle she was driving, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other driver also went to the hospital, but police said that person’s...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
Central Illinois Proud
Elderly woman dies after getting hit by a car in downtown Peoria
UPDATE (9:44 p.m.) — Peoria Police released more information related to a deadly pedestrian vs. car crash Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, the crash occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. Officers located the female victim near Jefferson Avenue and Liberty Street and was declared dead at the...
Law enforcement warns of porch pirates as holiday shopping picks up
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many are awaiting packages after record online shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and local law enforcement says to be on the lookout for porch pirates. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said there is an increase in stolen packages during the holiday season. Watkins said shoppers should keep a close […]
Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges
Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
