KUOW
Ongoing rise in fentanyl deaths highlights need for treatment alternatives
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid intended for pain management. It's 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. In King County's most recent annual overdose death report, fentanyl is named as the biggest driver in those deaths, which continue to spike. Caleb Banta-Green tracks these numbers and advocates for possible solutions....
nwnewsradio.com
Patient information compromised at local hospitals
(SEATTLE) The October ransomware attack that crippled Virginia Mason Franciscan Health websites is now believed to more ongoing consequences. You may remember about the attack that shut-down several hospital websites several weeks ago. Yesterday, Virginia Mason parent company CommonSpirit made the revelation that personal patient information was compromised during the...
KUOW
19K Seattle-area patients could face steep bills or be forced to find a new doctor
A dispute between the owner of the Polyclinic and a major insurance company could affect nearly 19,000 patients in Western Washington. It could leave them with a choice between higher medical bills or finding a new provider. The people caught in the middle are Regence BlueShield insurance customers who get...
agewisekingcounty.org
Ombuds Volunteers Needed in King County
No one was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than residents of long-term care. Living in “restricted” situations for much of the past year and a half, our family and neighbors living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities experienced prolonged social isolation. In addition to the harm that can result from isolation itself, the lack of visitors observing quality of care and helping address concerns left too many residents without an advocate.
KUOW
When homeless people seek treatment or shelter, where do their pets go?
When people experiencing homelessness need to go into residential treatment for drug or alcohol addiction, finding a place for their pet to stay can be a big barrier. “In April, over the course of two weeks, I got four calls from different organizations,” said Vickie Ramirez, who works at a clinic that serves homeless youth and their pets. “And they’re like, ‘My client’s ready to go into treatment today. I have a bed for them today — if I can find someone to foster their animal.”
nwnewsradio.com
Cases of the flu are spiking – especially with kids. Here’s what parents need to know.
The flu arrived in Washington early this year. Right now, the state health department lists the level of flu-like illnesses as “very high.”. In King County, emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses are off the charts – higher than this time during the previous four years. At least...
nwnewsradio.com
19,000 local patients may find themselves “out of network”
(SEATTLE) A stalemate between a major medical provider and an insurance company could mean 19-THOUSAND local people will have to find a new doctor next month. According to Seattle-based insurer Regence Blue Shield, the company that operates the Polyclinic and the Everett Clinic is “insisting on an unprecedented increase in what we pay them for your care.”
7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
seattleschild.com
Baby, it’s cold out there! Safety tips for newborns and infants
“The best thing you can do for a baby is take him outside every day – rain, shine, sleet or snow.”. That was the advice I received 25 years ago from a pediatrician friend, who happened to also be the head of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a major Seattle hospital at the time. Unless it’s perilously cold, going outside in the full range of weather helps babies habituate to the cycles of day and night and acclimatize to the flow of seasons.
KGW
Flu deaths reach 13 in Washington, nearly doubling in one week
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,300 new flu cases from Nov. 20-26, more than double the rate in late October. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
beckersasc.com
'I'm not sure if the healthcare landscape has ever seen a storm like this one,' surgeon says
Spine surgeon Philip Louie, MD, medical director of research and academics at Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, joined Becker's to discuss what he wishes his coworkers knew about his job. Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length. Question: What do you wish your coworkers knew about...
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
Prosecutor: Flood of mentally ill inmates stuck in local jails is a ‘public safety crisis’
SEATTLE — King County records show that in the last four years, judges have released dozens of mentally ill defendants charged with felonies because they waited too long in jail for court-ordered mental health treatment. In Washington, state law requires defendants deemed so mentally ill they can’t understand the...
KOMO News
Family of slain Central District entrepreneur, community leader reopen for business
SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s been a busy Thursday night at The Postman after it was closed for more than a month. KeAnna Rose Pickett, the owner and former wife of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. said she has to wear many hats. “Now that D’vonne’s not here, I’m having to...
Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck
SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
Chronicle
CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
My Clallam County
3 counties and 2 colleges jointly offering well-paying bookkeeping course
OLYMPIC PENINSULA – The Economic Development Councils of Clallam, Grays Harbor and Jefferson Counties, as well as Peninsula and Grays Harbor Colleges, have just announced a new innovative grant program called Olympic Peninsula Small Business Boost. The collaborating partners were awarded $1.3 million from the Department of Commerce to...
Chronicle
Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People
A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
