Seattle, WA

nwnewsradio.com

Patient information compromised at local hospitals

(SEATTLE) The October ransomware attack that crippled Virginia Mason Franciscan Health websites is now believed to more ongoing consequences. You may remember about the attack that shut-down several hospital websites several weeks ago. Yesterday, Virginia Mason parent company CommonSpirit made the revelation that personal patient information was compromised during the...
SEATTLE, WA
agewisekingcounty.org

Ombuds Volunteers Needed in King County

No one was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than residents of long-term care. Living in “restricted” situations for much of the past year and a half, our family and neighbors living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities experienced prolonged social isolation. In addition to the harm that can result from isolation itself, the lack of visitors observing quality of care and helping address concerns left too many residents without an advocate.
KUOW

When homeless people seek treatment or shelter, where do their pets go?

When people experiencing homelessness need to go into residential treatment for drug or alcohol addiction, finding a place for their pet to stay can be a big barrier. “In April, over the course of two weeks, I got four calls from different organizations,” said Vickie Ramirez, who works at a clinic that serves homeless youth and their pets. “And they’re like, ‘My client’s ready to go into treatment today. I have a bed for them today — if I can find someone to foster their animal.”
nwnewsradio.com

19,000 local patients may find themselves “out of network”

(SEATTLE) A stalemate between a major medical provider and an insurance company could mean 19-THOUSAND local people will have to find a new doctor next month. According to Seattle-based insurer Regence Blue Shield, the company that operates the Polyclinic and the Everett Clinic is “insisting on an unprecedented increase in what we pay them for your care.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattleschild.com

Baby, it’s cold out there! Safety tips for newborns and infants

“The best thing you can do for a baby is take him outside every day – rain, shine, sleet or snow.”. That was the advice I received 25 years ago from a pediatrician friend, who happened to also be the head of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a major Seattle hospital at the time. Unless it’s perilously cold, going outside in the full range of weather helps babies habituate to the cycles of day and night and acclimatize to the flow of seasons.
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

Flu deaths reach 13 in Washington, nearly doubling in one week

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,300 new flu cases from Nov. 20-26, more than double the rate in late October. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
SEABECK, WA
Chronicle

CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

3 counties and 2 colleges jointly offering well-paying bookkeeping course

OLYMPIC PENINSULA – The Economic Development Councils of Clallam, Grays Harbor and Jefferson Counties, as well as Peninsula and Grays Harbor Colleges, have just announced a new innovative grant program called Olympic Peninsula Small Business Boost. The collaborating partners were awarded $1.3 million from the Department of Commerce to...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People

A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
WASHINGTON STATE

