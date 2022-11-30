ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

ARC: 'Billions' Coming To Coal Communities From Feds

Massive economic opportunities are available for rural energy communities according to Gayle Manchin, the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Manchin was in Wheeling Wednesday at Northern Community College and met with state and federal leaders representing a variety of government agencies. She and other panelists outlined approximately $200 billion of what was called a “once-in-a-generation investment” targeted at coal-impacted communities.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate admits to killing another inmate in “a heat of passion”

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death. The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia. Ronnie Legette pleaded guilty to one count […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia road to stop receiving mail

(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in West Virginia found dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

