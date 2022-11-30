Read full article on original website
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
WDTV
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
What is delta-8 and is it legal in West Virginia?
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department Monday posted a public service announcement for parents on its Facebook page warning about delta-8 products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the same psychoactive substance that causes people to get high when consuming marijuana.
New addiction treatment center comes to Morgantown
Wise Path Recovery Centers recently opened two outpatient facilities in October, including one in Morgantown. On Thursday, it debuted its first inpatient treatment center in Morgantown.
Texas woman sentenced for role distributing drugs in West Virginia believed to be from Mexico
A Houston woman will spend more than eight years in prison on federal drug charges for her role in a Texas-to-Morgantown drug operation.
wvpublic.org
ARC: 'Billions' Coming To Coal Communities From Feds
Massive economic opportunities are available for rural energy communities according to Gayle Manchin, the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Manchin was in Wheeling Wednesday at Northern Community College and met with state and federal leaders representing a variety of government agencies. She and other panelists outlined approximately $200 billion of what was called a “once-in-a-generation investment” targeted at coal-impacted communities.
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
Texas man admits to role in multi-state drug operation brought down in West Virginia
A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
West Virginia inmate admits to killing another inmate in “a heat of passion”
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death. The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia. Ronnie Legette pleaded guilty to one count […]
Funding announced to bring public water to 166 unserved places in West Virginia
Almost $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund three water infrastructure projects in West Virginia, including in Randolph and Preston counties.
MHMC nurse awarded for ‘extraordinary’ care
A Mon Health Medical Center nurse has been given The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.
wajr.com
Officials in Barbour County issue THC vaping device warning after students overcome by an unknown vaping substance
PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Just about two weeks after three Philip Barbour High School students were transported to the hospital after suffering an “serious and adverse reaction to something” police are issuing a caution about THC vaping devices. In a social media post, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department...
PennLive.com
2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report
Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
WDTV
Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
West Virginia road to stop receiving mail
(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns former sheriff
The former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died at the age of 69, according to a post by the sheriff's office.
Deer dumpsters are back and ready to be filled
The sole purpose of these dumpsters is to prevent hunters from throwing deer carcasses or remains on the side of the road.
