Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO