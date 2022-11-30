ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Student robbed at gunpoint at Spring Hill College: Public Safety Chief

By Brett Greenberg, Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZU02_0jRoc7Vx00

UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): Spring Hill College Director of Marketing and Communications Tyloria Crenshaw released a statement in reference to the robbery.

“Earlier this evening, a robbery was reported on the campus of Spring Hill College. The unknown perpetrator gained entry into one of the residence halls through a door that had been propped open. He was armed with a small handgun. He approached a student in the lobby and took his wallet and cell phone. He fled on foot. He was described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front left and black pants.

The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority here at Spring Hill. We have taken every reasonable precaution to ensure the welfare of those on our campus. The locks on all of the residence halls are functioning properly and our safety protocols have been updated.

Nothing is more valuable to us than our students and those on campus. We will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure our campus community remains safe and secure. We have encouraged anyone with information about this incident to report it to Public Safety at (251) 380-4444.”

UPDATE (7:54 p.m.): News 5 spoke with a witness who said the person robbed was a student and the robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A person robbed at gunpoint at the Mobile Hall on the Spring Hill College campus Tuesday night, according to SHC Chief Kevin Anderson.

Mobile Hall is a residential hall on the SHC campus, according to the school’s website.

Charges dropped for man accused of attempted murder of Mobile Police officers: Court documents

According to an email sent by Anderson, a Black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants came through the front door of the hall which was “propped open.” The email also said the suspect was armed with a small handgun and left in an “unknown direction of travel.”

The chief said if you see any suspicious people or cars, please call public safety immediately.

No further details are available at this time. News 5 is working to learn more and should have an update tomorrow morning.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

2nd police chase in 2 days on McVay Drive: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car chase Friday night, according to a release from the MPD. Officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on Halls Mill Road near McVay Drive at around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, but he “led officers on […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot on Hathcox Street: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said one person was shot Thursday night. Police said it happened on Hathcox Street at 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been reported. WKRG News 5 is working to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Police to crack down on neighborhood speeding

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police will soon be putting together a special traffic detail to address speeding, especially within neighborhoods. This comes after numerous complaints from residents in the area. The city’s neighborhoods are filled with playing children, pedestrians and speed limits that some drivers find hard to obey....
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Armed robbery reported at Spring Hill College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for the person who they say robbed a Spring Hill College student at gunpoint. According to an email and a text that was sent to students tonight, the robber entered Mobile Hall through the front door, which was propped open. Spring Hill...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile businesses prioritizing safety after horrific shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a horrific shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, surrounding businesses aren’t taking any chances with safety. Police say a gunman opened fire inside Paparazzi nightclub on Dauphin Street, four people were shot. An arrest was made late Wednesday night. 28-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen accused of stealing jacket, threatening to shoot someone after school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teen who they say stole a jacket from a fellow student at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center then threatened to shoot another someone. Officers were called to the center on 1870 Pleasant Ave. around 11:44 a.m. Thursday regarding a potential school threat...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile teenager’s death in Mississippi ruled ‘undetermined’ in autopsy

(WALA) - Months after a missing 14-year-old girl from Mobile turned up at a Mississippi motel and then died at a hospital, investigators still cannot determine how she died. An autopsy report lists Keyanna Sylvester’s cause of death is “undetermined.” Harrison County Coroner Brian Sweitzer said that means forensic investigators also cannot say whether it was a homicide.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy