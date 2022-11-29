ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL has mercy on fans, flexes Broncos out of 'Sunday Night Football'

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The NFL listened to pleas from Denver Broncos fans to flex the team out of a nationally-televised game in Week 14.

The Broncos were scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Dec. 11, but fans in Denver made it clear on social media that they wanted the game flexed out of a prime-time spotlight.

The NFL seemed to agree that a 3-8 Broncos team facing a 9-2 Chiefs team was not an appealing matchup, so the league flexed the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins game to that time slot instead.

The Broncos-Chiefs game will now be played at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.

Denver is now out of the prime-time spotlight for the rest of the season, but the Broncos do have one more nationally-televised game still on deck.

The NFL will play most of its Week 16 games on Christmas Eve (Saturday) with just three games set to be played on Christmas Day: Packers-Dolphins on Fox, Bucs-Cardinals on NBC and Broncos-Rams on CBS/Nickelodeon. Those three games will not have any competition on Dec. 25 and will all be nationally televised similar to a Thanksgiving Day slate of games.

The NFL will also flex a pair of Week 18 games to Saturday (Jan. 7) and one game that week to SNF, but unless Denver goes on an unexpected winning streak that puts the team in postseason contention, it’s hard to imagine the Broncos being flexed into prime time for the final week of the season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

