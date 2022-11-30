ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Standoff ends quietly for suspect evading Thibodaux police for months

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A suspect on the run for more than six months, was taken into custody Tuesday (Nov. 29), after a standoff at a Thibodaux apartment complex. According to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, officers responded to the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive after Tyler Tillman was reported to be in the area.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

Wanted woman arrested several months after drug bust, officials say

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is behind bars for drug charges after being wanted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office for nearly eight months. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, narcotics agents were investigating Tonya Jean Conner, 40, and executed a search warrant of her home on Derrick Street in Pierre Part on April 4. Agents reportedly seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
PIERRE PART, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup

A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
GONZALES, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested by Thibodaux Police

The Thibodaux Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man for attempted murder. On Monday afternoon, Chief Bryan Zeringue said that officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street and Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near that intersection. The suspect was taken to Thibodaux Regional and then was later moved to University Medical Center via an Air Med where the suspect remains in stable condition.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood

Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder

Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
CENTRAL, LA

