ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Plastic Ocean Project cleaning up U.S. 421

According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a fire at Tony's Pizza. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a fire at Tony's Pizza. Hurricane Ian Photos WECT. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT. Photos of...
CALABASH, NC
WECT

U.S. 17 in Leland back open after delays due to downed power line

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 near Ploof Road in Leland is back open after a large truck collided with a power line, closing the road both the north and southbound lanes. According to the Leland Police Department, they needed to be temporarily shut down at around 4:40 p.m. to allow crews to make a 3-5 minute repair.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning. Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m. More details will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Recall issued for approximately 8 million laundry, cleaning products

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for approximately 8 million The Laundress cleaning and laundry detergent products. Recalled products may contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. As of this time, the company is aware of 11 consumers who have reported Pseudomonas infections; further investigation is underway to determine whether these cases are related to the use of recalled The Laundress products.
WECT

Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Second traffic crash involving power line temporarily shuts down HWY 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Highway 17 near Ploof Road has temporarily reopened after a large truck hit a power line, knocking it down around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The road was shut down near U-S 17 for a period of time, it has reopened, but police say Highway 17 will have to be shut down both ways again for a few minutes to make a repair near Ploof Road in Leland.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year.  Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WECT

Military training to take place in Bladen County this month

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) will take part in training exercises this month in preparation for an overseas deployment. Officials say that training events will take place in Elizabethtown and White Lake. Residents of Bladen County may notice military...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: No evidence of shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Couny Sheriff’s Office says they are completing their third search of Holly Shelter Middle School, but have have found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured. “This appears to be another swatting call,” the sheriff’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy