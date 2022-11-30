WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for approximately 8 million The Laundress cleaning and laundry detergent products. Recalled products may contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. As of this time, the company is aware of 11 consumers who have reported Pseudomonas infections; further investigation is underway to determine whether these cases are related to the use of recalled The Laundress products.

