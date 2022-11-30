Read full article on original website
Related
TCU QB Max Duggan gives tearful CFP pitch after losing Big 12 Championship
Following Saturday's 31-28 overtime loss in the Big 12 title game to Kansas State, TCU quarterback Max Duggan stepped to the podium and gave his best pitch for why the Horned Frogs deserve to be in the College Football Playoff. "If we got in (the CFP), we would give one...
Michigan football's Mike Morris out, Mazi Smith in uniform for Big Ten championship game
Michigan football had two first team All-Big Ten defensive linemen, but will only have one of them available for the Big Ten championship game. Mazi Smith, who was charged with felony gun possession on Wednesday which stemmed from an arrest on Oct. 7, is in uniform and went through warm ups on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for No. 2 Michigan's (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) clash with Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten). Smith was driving without...
Jackson State football repeats as SWAC champion as Deion Sanders' future takes center stage
Deion Sanders leading Jackson State (12-0, 9-0 SWAC) to consecutive SWAC Championship victories should feel like a momentous occasion for Tigers fans. Even if it's only for a few fleeting moments. Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Sanders has forever changed the program in his three seasons in Jackson. Saturday's 43-24 victory...
LB Marcellius Pulliam Commits to Miami Hurricanes
The Hurricanes add a fifth linebacker to their 2023 recruiting class.
Comments / 0