Michigan football's Mike Morris out, Mazi Smith in uniform for Big Ten championship game

Michigan football had two first team All-Big Ten defensive linemen, but will only have one of them available for the Big Ten championship game. Mazi Smith, who was charged with felony gun possession on Wednesday which stemmed from an arrest on Oct. 7, is in uniform and went through warm ups on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for No. 2 Michigan's (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) clash with Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten). Smith was driving without...
