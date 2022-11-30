Chamber Music Hawaiʻi trumpet player Zachary Silberschlag joined Classical Pacific to share about the upcoming Holiday Brass with Honolulu Brass Quintet & Friends concert. This classical music conversation aired on November 30, 2022. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 23 HOURS AGO