the university of hawai'i system
Native Hawaiian nursing educator honored for public health leadership
A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa nursing faculty member and alumna is the 2022 recipient of the Public Health Nurse Creative Achievement Award from the American Public Health Association (APHA). Assistant Professor Michele Lani Bray, program director of the Online RN to BS in nursing program at the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON), was honored for her exceptional and creative contributions to public health nursing administration, education, practice or research at the APHA annual meeting in November.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Resolving tourism marketing dispute will fall to incoming governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Incoming Gov. Josh Green says he will broker a deal to end the dispute over how to market tourism to Hawaii. That’s despite the Ige Administrations last-ditch effort to have the contracts rebid. In October, after two challenged bid proposals, the state announced that the end...
The impact Mauna Loa’s eruption has on air quality
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) volcanic gases such as sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen fluoride can pose great hazards.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Climate scientists at Maunaloa Observatory are 'pursuing all options' to get back on site
The eight scientists and technicians who work at the Maunaloa Observatory collecting climate data are grateful to be out of harm’s way of the lava flow. They say they are anxious to return to the facility though no one knows when it will be safe to do so. The...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Zachary Silberschlag on Classical Pacific
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi trumpet player Zachary Silberschlag joined Classical Pacific to share about the upcoming Holiday Brass with Honolulu Brass Quintet & Friends concert. This classical music conversation aired on November 30, 2022. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
KITV.com
U.S. Navy says toxic firefighting foam must stay at Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After the U.S. Navy's toxic firefighting chemical spill this week, Board of Water Supply officials are demanding the military use alternative fire suppressants while working to defuel Red Hill. But, according to fire safety experts, it's not that simple.
aeroroutes.com
China Airlines Tentatively Schedules Honolulu Service Resumption in 3Q23
China Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively revised planned service resumption to Hawaii, despite reservation remains unavailable. Recent update sees the Skyteam member tentatively lists first Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu flight on 01JUL23, although this remains unconfirmed. The A350-900XWB aircraft is scheduled 3 times weekly. CI002 TPE1435 – 0555HNL...
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
ecowatch.com
PFAS Firefighting Foam Spills at Notorious Red Hill Naval Facility in Hawaii
Hawaiian state and U.S. Naval officials confirmed Tuesday that firefighting foam containing “forever chemicals” leaked at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Honolulu, requiring cleanup efforts and increased monitoring of soil and water. Commonly called forever chemicals because they persist in the human body and environment...
One lava flow left, advancing towards Saddle Road
While lava flow continues to slowly move toward Saddle Road, officials bring a collective update entering the fifth day of the Mauna Loa eruption.
Show Aloha Land returns to Aloha Stadium with much more
If you’re looking for something to do in terms of spending time with your family this Christmas season, then look no further than the Aloha Stadium with this next round of Show Aloha Land.
hawaiinewsnow.com
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gabriel Freitas walked the streets of Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown this week looking for homeless kids to offer services. Freitas spent much of his teenage years on the streets of Kakaako so he knows how to connect with the youth. He’s now the night outreach coordinator for...
Pele and Poliʻahu, the battle between fire and snow
Hawaiian stories share that Tūtū Pele resides in Kīlauea whose most recent eruption commenced in 2018.
hawaiibusiness.com
My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail
Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Men’s IRONMAN race leaving Kona, women’s race to stay
The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will occur in two different host venues.
6 individuals rescued from Queens Bath and Anini Beach
According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
