ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
the university of hawai'i system

Native Hawaiian nursing educator honored for public health leadership

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa nursing faculty member and alumna is the 2022 recipient of the Public Health Nurse Creative Achievement Award from the American Public Health Association (APHA). Assistant Professor Michele Lani Bray, program director of the Online RN to BS in nursing program at the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON), was honored for her exceptional and creative contributions to public health nursing administration, education, practice or research at the APHA annual meeting in November.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Resolving tourism marketing dispute will fall to incoming governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Incoming Gov. Josh Green says he will broker a deal to end the dispute over how to market tourism to Hawaii. That’s despite the Ige Administrations last-ditch effort to have the contracts rebid. In October, after two challenged bid proposals, the state announced that the end...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Zachary Silberschlag on Classical Pacific

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi trumpet player Zachary Silberschlag joined Classical Pacific to share about the upcoming Holiday Brass with Honolulu Brass Quintet & Friends concert. This classical music conversation aired on November 30, 2022. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

U.S. Navy says toxic firefighting foam must stay at Red Hill

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After the U.S. Navy's toxic firefighting chemical spill this week, Board of Water Supply officials are demanding the military use alternative fire suppressants while working to defuel Red Hill. But, according to fire safety experts, it's not that simple.
HONOLULU, HI
aeroroutes.com

China Airlines Tentatively Schedules Honolulu Service Resumption in 3Q23

China Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively revised planned service resumption to Hawaii, despite reservation remains unavailable. Recent update sees the Skyteam member tentatively lists first Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu flight on 01JUL23, although this remains unconfirmed. The A350-900XWB aircraft is scheduled 3 times weekly. CI002 TPE1435 – 0555HNL...
HONOLULU, HI
ecowatch.com

PFAS Firefighting Foam Spills at Notorious Red Hill Naval Facility in Hawaii

Hawaiian state and U.S. Naval officials confirmed Tuesday that firefighting foam containing “forever chemicals” leaked at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Honolulu, requiring cleanup efforts and increased monitoring of soil and water. Commonly called forever chemicals because they persist in the human body and environment...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail

Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy