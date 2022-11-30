ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John V
3d ago

didn't the shooter at the bar later identify as non binary? how much of the violence is caused by the trans community?

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Fake stats, not scientific, neither per Capita nor other standard comparative measures were used. Pure propaganda and they failed to mention DV and other violence within the community is quite a bit higher than average or normal.

The Denver Gazette

Parasol Patrol takes an umbrella stand against hate | John Moore

The Denver-based Parasol Patrol was formed for one reason: To protect children's eyes and ears from hate speech, wherever that hate might gurgle to surface. Nothing brought out the hate and irrational fear this year like Drag Queen Story Time events, which ironically celebrate kindness, literacy and diversity. But whenever protesters threatened to disrupt scheduled events at local bookstores and libraries, the Parasol Patrol was there to shield the assembled children from any possible noise. ...
GLENDALE, CO
kunc.org

Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations

Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

RTD taking different approach in addressing homelessness

Addressing homelessness remains one of the top priorities in the Denver metro area, and this year the Regional Transportation District is joining the effort with an approach used elsewhere in the state and the country. Among the hustle and bustle of RTD stations, Alton Reynolds is making new connections each and every day. On Thursday, he made the rounds at Sheridan Station, which is located on the Lakewood-Denver border, and is often home to several homeless encampments and people in need. "The conversation has to begin, 'Hey, how's it going? What's going on with you? How can I be of service to...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Free school meals for all students coming to most Colorado districts

Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners. Of two dozen districts surveyed by Chalkbeat, 17 plan to offer universal free meals next year. But some districts remain undecided, including two of Colorado’s largest districts — Denver and Douglas...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

'The civil rights issue of our time': Denver's law enforcement watchdog candidates meet the public

Denver is set to choose between a defense attorney, and a former prosecutor and police officer, for the city’s next top law enforcement watchdog. In a public forum with community stakeholder groups Tuesday night, the candidates said they want to see Denver's Independent Monitor’s Office communicate better with the public about its work and have better access to digital evidence and data about police encounters. A search committee named Mary...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

MSU Denver food pantry reopens in larger space with same mission

DENVER — Metropolitan State University of Denver has opened its reinvented food pantry with a new name and a renewed mission. Formerly called the Roadrunner Food Pantry, Rowdy’s Corner was redesigned to feed hungry students. The space recently moved from a 100-square-foot office into 1,000 square feet in the Tivoli Student Union on the Auraria Campus.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado’s new $300 million affordable housing program draws praise — and angst

In the run-up to Election Day, a broad group of Colorado public officials and organizations threw their weight behind Proposition 123, billed as a historic attempt to support affordable housing in the state. It promised hundreds of millions of dollars in annual funding for a variety of housing and homeless prevention efforts, available to any local government that agreed to a few key conditions.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Darrent Williams Murder: A New Look at Denver's Trial of the Century

Investigation Discovery just took a new look at the 2007 murder of Denver Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams — and about the only surprise is that the report took so long. Documentaries and films about Colorado crimes have become staples of TV and cable services, as witnessed by the treatments of murders involving Chris Watts, Harold Henthorn, Ralph Candelario, the attack on Columbine High School and, of course, JonBenét Ramsey. But the slaying of Williams, an ebullient personality who was one of the most popular Broncos of the period, and the 2010 conviction of gang member Willie Clark for the crime, resulted in Denver's biggest murder trial of the 21st century...so far.
DENVER, CO
