The Voice fans may be disappointed about Blake Shelton exiting the hit competition series, but he is lucky to have his wife Gwen Stefani in his corner. As the couple continues to coach season 22 of the hit NBC series, Gwen has also taken time to attend industry events. During a recent appearance at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City, she was asked for her thoughts on Blake leaving The Voice after 23 seasons. While she admitted she wasn't quite prepared for her husband's big decision, she was incredibly supportive of all the work he's put into making the show as popular as it is now.

20 DAYS AGO