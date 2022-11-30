ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Grove Collective announces NIL deal with running back Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins finalized his NIL agreement with the Grove Collective on Thursday. Judkins is the reigning Conerly Trophy winner given annaully to Mississippi's top college football player. “We are very excited to reach an agreement with Quinshon and further support his NIL initiatives and platform. As...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road

Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening as they travel up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 inside the FedEx Forum. Ole Miss (6-1) looks to bounce back from a 59-55...
OXFORD, MS
WLOX

George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss

OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021. Daniels will have two years...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game

The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
hottytoddy.com

New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation

The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Homicide investigation in Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tippah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Pine Grove area. As of right now, that's all we know. However, Chief Deputy Josh Bateman says the agency plans to release more information on Monday at the earliest.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County

USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Flood advisory in effect until 4:45

The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade

The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
WATER VALLEY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kilpatrick First County Court Judge

Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition

The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the Chamber on Thursday as they held a ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition. Owner Tameisha Jewel was joined by friends, family and business people from the community as she cut the big red ribbon. Also in attendance were...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy