Ole Miss QB commit Marcel Reed falls short in state championship bid, despite putting up big numbers
Marcel Reed will soon be packing his bags for Oxford and the next chapter of his life as a student-athlete at Ole Miss. Thursday night, though, his prep career reached full throttle in a heartbreaking, 38-34 loss to Baylor in the Blue Cross Bowl Division II-AAA Tennessee state championship game in Chattanooga.
Lane Kiffin Retweets Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas' Transfer Portal Announcement
Is Lane Kiffin recruiting another Mississippi State receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal?
Grove Collective announces NIL deal with running back Quinshon Judkins
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins finalized his NIL agreement with the Grove Collective on Thursday. Judkins is the reigning Conerly Trophy winner given annaully to Mississippi's top college football player. “We are very excited to reach an agreement with Quinshon and further support his NIL initiatives and platform. As...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening as they travel up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 inside the FedEx Forum. Ole Miss (6-1) looks to bounce back from a 59-55...
WLOX
George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss
OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021. Daniels will have two years...
Rebels looking to continue recent success against Memphis this weekend
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Memphis Tigers men's basketball programs have faced off against each other a total of 43 times. While the Tigers have a 15-28 edge in those games, the Rebels have had the upper hand over the last five meetings, taking four of the last five.
desotocountynews.com
Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game
The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex. Friends of the victim, Jimmie “Jay”...
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
wtva.com
Homicide investigation in Tippah County
TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tippah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Pine Grove area. As of right now, that's all we know. However, Chief Deputy Josh Bateman says the agency plans to release more information on Monday at the earliest.
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County
USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County man already charged with rape now faces more charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man already charged with rape is facing more trouble with the law. Last month, Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Calhoun County investigators have now charged him with the enticement of a child and two counts of...
Oxford Eagle
Flood advisory in effect until 4:45
The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade
The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
hottytoddy.com
Kilpatrick First County Court Judge
Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
Oxford Eagle
Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition
The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the Chamber on Thursday as they held a ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition. Owner Tameisha Jewel was joined by friends, family and business people from the community as she cut the big red ribbon. Also in attendance were...
