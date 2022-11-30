Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah
USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah
Well, it happened again. The Pac-12, which has not had a team make the College Football Playoff since 2016, cannibalized itself once again and ended its playoff hopes. This might be the most heartbreaking instance of said trend, given how close the conference was to break it. No. 4 USC entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship […] The post Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move
Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele has made a huge decision for his college football future, opting to enter the transfer portal. Steele posted a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday, revealing the news. In a statement, Steele said. “I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no […] The post Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a marquee Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Paycor Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chiefs-Bengals prediction and pick, laid out below. Kansas City has...
Ravens make huge DeSean Jackson move for Week 13 vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens are elevating DeSean Jackson from the practice squad once again in a bid to add more depth to their wide receiving corps in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. Jackson has certainly impressed the Ravens in Week 12 when he suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he played only a few […] The post Ravens make huge DeSean Jackson move for Week 13 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ players make bold Mike White gesture amid Zach Wilson’s benching
It is safe to say that Mike White has earned the respect of New York Jets players. Players on the team were seen wearing shirts with White’s face on them ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, per Dov Kleiman. #Jets players are clearly happy about the QB change, wearing Mike White shirts […] The post Jets’ players make bold Mike White gesture amid Zach Wilson’s benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game
Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football’s head coaching job following Jackson State’s SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later. Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous […] The post Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos hit with another tough injury update to key defender
By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 13 in the NFL and fantasy football season, and fantasy managers are staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep...
RUMOR: Giants’ potential reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. gets brutal reality check
The New York Giants fanbase is hoping for a reunion with a former fan favorite in Odell Beckham Jr. At the very least, the wide receiver has considered his former team, and has paid them a visit as well. The idea of a return to the Big Apple is nice and all, but realistically speaking, […] The post RUMOR: Giants’ potential reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. gets brutal reality check appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU’s Sonny Dykes ‘concerned’ about College Football Playoff chances after loss to Kansas State
Sonny Dykes’ TCU squad lost a tight Big 12 Championship game in overtime by a score of 31-28, putting their College Football Playoff hopes on shakier ground with Selection Sunday looming. TCU’s playoff chances were a popular topic in the postgame press conference. Dykes was asked for his thoughts on TCU football’s odds of making […] The post TCU’s Sonny Dykes ‘concerned’ about College Football Playoff chances after loss to Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It’s officially Jameson Williams time for Lions
The Detroit Lions activated wide receiver Jameson Williams, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport’s take on Williams’ activation will excite Lions fans as well. “Jameson Williams may have been the first WR taken this past draft had he not torn his ACL in the national title game. An explosive addition for Detroit,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. Despite suffering […] The post It’s officially Jameson Williams time for Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Washington Commanders will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Washington has gone 7-5...
Matthew Stafford hit with brutal Rams injury designation
The Los Angeles Rams are placing QB Matthew Stafford on the IR due to a neck injury, per NFL on Twitter. Stafford previously dealt with concussion concerns, but it is the neck injury that ultimately will keep him out of action for at least 4 games. And given the Rams’ lackluster overall 2022 performance, Stafford’s […] The post Matthew Stafford hit with brutal Rams injury designation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
