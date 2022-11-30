Lower Lake, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Santa Rosa’s mobile home park residents are on to track to getting a bit of relief from rent increases. On Tuesday night, the City Council tentatively voted to amend the mobile home rent ordinance, which has remained the same for the past 18 years. The ordinance will be subject to a second reading and final vote next week. If passed, rent increases will be tied to 70-percent of the Consumer Price Index with a four-percent cap. Mobile home park owners would also be allowed to increase rent by ten-percent when a home is sold to a new buyer. Older mobile home park residents have argued they could become homeless without a limit on rent increases.
